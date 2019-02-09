A fire destroyed a rural China Spring-area home early Saturday morning after the occupant escaped with two pet dogs, Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Waco fire crews were called at about 5:30 a.m. to 141 Cedar Drive, about 13 miles north of downtown Waco, to assist the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department. When Waco firefighters arrived a garage attached to the main structure was engulfed in flames, and a strong northeast wind was pushing the fire into the main part of the home, Kerwin said.
A woman was the only person home at the time and escaped uninjured with two pet dogs, he said. Five cats were unaccounted for late Saturday morning.
The fire grew quickly, prompting a request for more help, Kerwin said. Firefighters from the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
The fire was contained in about two hours, Kerwin said. Two cars parked in the driveway were destroyed, and the house was determined to be a total loss, he said.
The State Fire Marshal's Office likely will investigate the cause of the fire, he said.