State and local fire investigators are investigating the cause of a Monday afternoon fire that destroyed the home of local businessman Stuart Parsons.
Parsons, owner of BSR Cable Park and Parsons Roofing, declined comment Tuesday morning, saying only by text message that, "Man, I'm lost today."
McLennan County Sheriff's Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said no one was at the home at 597 Beaver Lake Road in the Axtell area when the fire started about 5 p.m. Monday.
Lt. Adrian Huff of the Lacy Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department reported the home was fully engulfed in flames when his department arrived and said the residence was destroyed.
"Being out in the country and being that there was nobody home, it got a pretty good head start on us," Huff said. "I think a sheriff's deputy spotted it and called it in and Leroy (Volunteer Fire Department) was the first to get paged to it, and when they were arriving, they started calling for additional resources as well."
Fire departments from West, Bellmead and Elk also responded, Huff said. No injuries were reported.
A Parsons employee told fire investigators that a security camera on a structure that was not affected by the fire might provide clues about where the fire started in the home, Huff said.