Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that crashed into a building early Monday morning and caught fire, damaging a storage shed, Waco fire Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said.
Fire crews were called to the 6400 block of North 19th St., shortly after 2:40 a.m. Bergerson said when firefighters arrived, the Chevrolet sedan was inside the shed, but no occupants were in or around the car.
The car was engulfed in flames before fire crews extinguished the fire, Bergerson said. Police arrived and attempted to locate the owner of the vehicle and determine the driver of the car at the time of the crash.
No injuries were immediately reported, Bergerson said. There was no additional information available about the occupant or occupants of the car at the time of the crash.