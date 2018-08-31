A warehouse containing wood shavings in the 2900 block of East Industrial Boulevard caught fire Friday morning and prompted a large response from emergency responders, Waco Fire Department officials said.
Fire crews were called shortly before 8 a.m. to the industrial fire at Agri Wood Products Inc., where a large, metal-sided building was emitting white smoke. Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said crews learned the building was full of wood shavings used for agricultural needs, which fueled a rapid build-up of the fire. The business is located between Gholson Road and New Dallas Highway.
“This type of fire can extend for hours, if not days, so we are methodically opening the building, wetting the contents down and we are doing what we can to extinguish this fire,” Tatum said. "It is going to be a labor-intensive operation."
Tatum said the building had active electrical service during the blaze, making the building unsafe for firefighters to enter. Fire crews shifted to a defensive attack after no employees or personnel were determined to be inside the building.
Preliminary reports indicated an exhaust fan was on inside the building when the fire began in the back of the building, Tatum said. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.
Officials at Oncor cut the power at about 9:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull portions of the wall down and spray water on the inside of the building.
Members of the American Red Cross and the Heart of Texas Fire Corps offered aid to firefighters who continued to extinguish the fire into the afternoon.
Waco police officers and emergency personnel were also at the scene helping direct traffic. No injuries were reported, Tatum said.