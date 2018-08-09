About 20 families were displaced from their apartment homes early Thursday morning when a fire spread through a building at Village Square Apartments, Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Patty Byars-Faulkner said.
Police and fire crews were called to the apartments at 3500 Meyers Lane shortly before 6 a.m., when a fire was reported in a second-story unit in the two-story building. Faulkner said Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview fire crews responded initially and worked quickly to control the fire. The Waco Fire Department and Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.
The fire was extinguished quickly, but several apartments suffered smoke and water damage, Faulkner said. Utilities also had to be cut to the whole building, she said.
No one was injured, and everyone in the building was able to get themselves to safety, Byars-Faulkner said.
About 20 families were displaced, and the American Red Cross is helping with their emergency needs, she said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.