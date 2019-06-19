BE fire

Flames shoot into the air after an explosion at Southern Enterprises of EnviroCare Inc. in Bruceville-Eddy on Wednesday. A fire that overtook the building led to the explosion. No injuries were reported.

 Waco Fire Department photo

A fire at a Bruceville-Eddy trucking company where hazardous materials were stored led to at least one explosion and prompted a large fire response from neighboring fire departments Wednesday afternoon, a fire official said. No injuries were reported.

The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance from the Waco Fire Department and volunteer fire departments in Lorena, McGregor and Moody after a fire was reported at Southern Enterprises Of Envirocare Inc., 1551 Old Moody Road, before 5 p.m.

Waco Deputy Fire Chief R.M. Bergerson said a hazardous materials crew also responded. The fire led to at least one explosion that sent flames out above the one-story metal building, Bergerson said. The building’s roof collapsed and its walls were warped during the blaze, but firefighters were able to contain the fire by 6 p.m., he said.

Multiple departments remained at the scene for several hours.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

