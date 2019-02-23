Two people traveling south on Interstate 35 on Saturday afternoon escaped their car before it became engulfed in flames, Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the Waco Fire Department responded to a caller stating two people were trapped in a car fire on the I-35 exit ramp to Fourth and Fifth streets.
When fire crews arrived, the car was engulfed in flames, and the two people who were inside, both Whitney residents, were standing near the car, Kerwin said. The two were uninjured and refused medical attention.
Kerwin said they heard a “snap-type sound” while driving but did not initially think anything of it.
Then, another vehicle pulled up alongside them, and its occupants motioned to them that the car was on fire.
They pulled onto the exit ramp and escaped the car.
Kerwin said the cause of the fire is unknown but is believed to be a mechanical malfunction of the car, a green Kia Soul.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze within a few minutes of arriving, he said.
Some damage was done to the concrete bridge and the guardrail. Lanes were blocked during the effort, and the Texas Department of Transportation will investigate the condition of the ramp, Kerwin said.