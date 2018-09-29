A 73-year-old woman died in a house fire Saturday morning in Lacy Lakeview, authorities said.
Emergency responders were called to the fire in the 200 block of South Joyce Street at about 10:30 a.m. Thick black smoke rose from the area as officials learned the woman was still in the home, Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Patty Byars-Faulkner said.
The fire grew quickly, and crews from the Bellmead and Waco fire departments responded to assist. Lacy Lakeview police Sgt. Amanda Leka said the woman was found dead inside. Justice of the Peace David Pareya was called to declare the woman dead.
Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
The woman's husband was at the store when the fire broke out, and Waco police victim services officials were called to assist him, Leka said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the State Fire Marshal's Office was called to help investigate.