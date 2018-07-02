A truck driver was badly burned Monday morning in a fiery crash with another truck carrying hazardous materials on Interstate 35.
A tractor-trailer rig traveling north crashed into another tractor-trailer rig that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35 just south of the Tokio Road exit near West, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The wreck occurred just before 2 a.m. Monday and officials estimate the northbound lanes of I-35 will be closed until 2 p.m., as the investigation and cleanup continue, Howard said.
The truck parked on the side of the road was unoccupied. It was carrying hazardous materials and both trucks burst into flames and were engulfed by fire, Howard said.
The driver of the unoccupied truck has been contacted, but Howard was unsure where he was at the time of the accident.
The driver of the other truck was injured and burned and taken to Parkland Medical Center in Dallas, Howard said. His injuries are not expected to be fatal. DPS officials are not releasing the drivers' names at this time, Howard said.
Northbound interstate traffic is being diverted to access roads, Howard said.
DPS officials, Waco and West fire departments and a HAZMAT company responded to the incident, Howard said.