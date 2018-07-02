With Fourth of July celebrations set to kick off Wednesday, city officials are asking residents to be smart about fireworks and neighborhood safety.
The Waco Fire Department reminded residents through a press release Monday that possession and discharge of fireworks is prohibited in city limits. Authorities will remain on patrol and responding to neighborhood complaints during the holiday.
Eight deaths and about 12,900 fireworks-related injuries last year in the United States were attributed to fireworks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
A burn ban is in effect for McLennan County. The burn ban does not prohibit the use of fireworks where they are otherwise allowed, but it should serve as a reminder to use extreme caution to avoid starting a fire, according to the city's press release.
Law enforcement and Waco fire marshals will be patrolling neighborhoods during the holidays, and residents will be ticketed if they are caught using any fireworks in the city limits.
A city-sponsored professional fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m. at Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium.