A city of Waco worker has died after being trapped on the second floor of a burning house early Wednesday in North Waco.
Jimmy Rios, 46, was reported dead in the fire at a two-story duplex at 1824 Gorman Ave., Fire Marshal Kevin Vranich said. His wife also suffered minor injuries, while his mother-in-law escaped without injuries, Vranich said.
About 30 firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames leaping from the house around 6:40 a.m. They learned one person was trapped inside the two-story home, prompting firefighters to search for the occupant, Waco fire Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said.
"The first units ... found heavy fire involvement on the second floor of the home," Bergerson said. "It was reported that an occupant was trapped on the second floor and our units went into immediate rescue mode."
Firefighters found Rios around 7 a.m. He was taken with critical injuries to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he later died.
Phillip Bridgewater, a neighbor who lives behind the home, said he was awakened by sirens and saw flames and large plumes of smoke pouring out of the home.
A resident of the area for 21 years, Bridgewater recalled that the neighborhood experienced a string of arson fires several years ago, but he said he has never experienced a fire this size in his neighborhood.
"It jolted me out of bed when I heard all the sirens stop right by the house," Bridgewater said. "I've heard that sound too much, so I knew it was close. I looked out my window and at that point, the flames were coming out the back very strongly."
Multiple fire trucks were called and battled the blaze. Smoke continued to rise out of the second story for about an hour before the fire was controlled.
"I saw one person get pulled out and I just thought (they must be suffering) from smoke inhalation," Bridgewater said. "If they were in what I saw, I don't know how someone could live through that."
Bergerson said two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken for medical evaluation.
Crews remained at the house throughout the morning as fire marshals began to investigate the cause of the fire. The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning.