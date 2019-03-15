Fire heavily damaged a China Spring duplex Friday morning, but no occupants were injured, China Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Scott Needler said.
Volunteer firefighters responded to the fire near the intersection of Utah Street and Spring Berry Lane shortly after 2:20 a.m. Needler said as firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the roof of the east duplex.
"We had flames coming out of the roof and one car on fire," Needler said. "On arrival, we called for mutual aid from Speegleville and Waco fire."
In about two hours, firefighters controlled the fire and worked to fully extinguish hot spots from the east side of the duplex. Needler said the west side of the building suffered smoke, water and minor fire damage, but the east duplex sustained heavy damage.
The family from the east duplex escaped the fire before firefighters arrived. Needler said the family living in the west side were not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire was unknown Friday morning, Needler said. If the property owner requests, he said the State Fire Marshal may investigate the cause for insurance purposes.