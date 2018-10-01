Fire officials identified the Lacy Lakeview woman killed in a house fire Saturday morning but said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Carolyn Larson, 75, died after a fire that brought firefighters to the the 200 block of South Joyce Street at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Patty Byars-Faulkner said Larson was reportedly trapped inside the home when crews arrived.
Firefighters were joined by neighboring Bellmead Fire Department and Waco Fire Department as the fire grew quickly, Byar-Faulkner said. Larson was unable to get out of the house.
The woman’s husband was not home at the time the fire broke out, police reported. He arrived shortly after fire crews and was assisted by Waco police victim services.
Byars-Faulkner said the fire appears to have started in the living room. Justice of the Peace David Pareya ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.