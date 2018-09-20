A Lockhart man and Bellmead woman were arrested this week in connection with two separate arson cases in McLennan County, authorities said.
Fire crews were called to the Providence DePaul Center, 301 Londonderry Drive, on Monday, shortly before 1 p.m., when a fire was reported in the psychiatric and substance abuse resource center. Inside a client's room where Thomas Williams, 18, of Lockhart, was staying, fire crews found a mattress that had been set on fire, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said.
Kilgo said Williams was staying at the facility for an undisclosed reason when he used a lighter that staff did not know he had. Williams allegedly used bedding material and other items to ignite a fire on his mattress before fire crews were called.
DePaul officials were able to extinguish the fire before serious damage was done to the facility. Firefighters examined the rest of the area, but damage was confined to Williams' room and no one was injured, Kilgo said.
Medical officials released Williams to Kilgo, who took him to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of arson. He remained in custody Thursday with a bond listed at $10,000.
In an unrelated incident, McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 100 block of Pebbles Lane shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, when a fire was reported at a mobile home, an arrest affidavit states. At the home, deputies spoke with Araceli Castillo Romero, 20, who told officers that she was mad at her boyfriend and started to burn some property inside the home.
Romero's boyfriend woke up when he noticed the home was filling with smoke, the affidavit states. The boyfriend said he was unaware of what was going on, but only that the home was on fire.
"(Romero) then admitted to me that she intentionally started burning (her boyfriend's) pictures because she was mad at him," the affidavit states. "(Romero) then stated she then started burning his clothes. (Romero) stated that she did not remember why she was mad at (her boyfriend) and that it is common for them to fight."
Romero said that she started burning items in the bathtub, but the fire grew out of control. The water was cut off to the mobile home and she was unable to extinguish the fire herself, the affidavit states.
Deputies arrested Romero on a second-degree felony charge of arson. She was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she later posted a bond listed at $5,000 and was released from custody Wednesday.