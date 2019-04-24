Two Waco businesses were evacuated Wednesday afternoon when a gas line started leaking near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a fire department official said.
Atmos Energy is working to repair the leaking gas line near the intersection. The gas company must first remotely shut off the gas, repair the leak and turn the gas back on, Deputy Chief Robby Bergerson said.
The interruption in gas service may affect 30 to 40 customers for about an hour, he said.
Atmos Energy was repairing a 10-inch gas line at about 1 p.m. when workers requested the presence of the Waco Fire Department, Bergerson said.
Once fire department units arrived, they requested the hazardous materials response team to come monitor the air for explosive levels of gas, he said.
The fire department then blocked off a one-block radius and evacuated M Lipsitz & Co. and Empire Seed Co., Bergerson said. At least 14 workers had to leave their jobs, and a city bus was called in to evacuate more as a precaution.