Three fires at a single West Waco address in the course of 24 hours last week have prompted an arson investigation by the Waco Fire Department, Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Keith Guillory said Monday.
Fire crews were first called to the 1200 block of Pembrook Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, when outdoor furniture on a back patio of a home caught fire. Initially, fire crews believed a discarded cigarette may have ignited the fire in the Parkdale neighborhood.
Firefighters extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher and left the home after speaking with the residents. About 24 hours later, fire crews returned to the home when a vehicle in the driveway and the residents' backyard trampoline was ablaze.
"When you have two different fires in two different locations, we can suspect arson, because wind wasn't very high to carry embers over to the trampoline," Guillory said. "There was minimal damage to the house, because the vehicle was parked in the driveway, but the vehicle was a complete loss."
No injuries were reported, Guillory said. Four people, including two children, were home at the time of the fire and although the house suffered minimal damage, the house remained livable, fire crews reported.
Guillory said preliminary investigation indicated all three fires may have been initially set. He said additional information was collected and other interviews will be scheduled.
No arrests have been made. Guillory said the investigation remains ongoing.