Fire overtook a large home north of China Spring as area fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze Tuesday, authorities said.
Flames leaped from the home in the 300 block of Kandus Cove in the Hills of Childress Creek neighborhood as a China Spring Volunteer Fire Department crew arrived at about 11:45 a.m., China Spring Volunteer Fire Lt. Cory Newman said.
“It was fully involved when we got here,” Newman said later in the afternoon. “We have fire crews from Speegleville, Waco, Valley Mills and China Spring out here.”
Waco Fire Battalion Chief Robert Beechner said two Waco fire crews responded to assist China Spring firefighters. No occupants were trapped in the house, prompting firefighters to work from the outside and protect neighboring property.
“We got the ladder from truck 2 involved and we had to put a lot of water on it,” Beechner said. “There was no one inside by the time we arrived, but whether there was anyone inside the home when the fire started, that is something we are not sure of.”
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, Newman said.