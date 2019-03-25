When the shiny new 2018 Pierce Enforcer fire apparatus turned left onto Kane Street, cheers erupted at the Bellmead Fire Department.
“I am very excited and I am glad to see it here,” Bellmead Fire Chief Billy Hlavenka said. “It’s been a long, long time coming and we are very appreciative of the council. I think this is going to be very beneficial to the citizens of Bellmead and for my staff.
“I mean, this is their toolbox, so we are very happy.”
Bellmead fire crews, alongside Mayor William B. Ridings, looked over the new fire truck and ceremonially pushed the truck into a bay Thursday afternoon at the fire department. Lt. Harold Pfleiderer looked over the truck, taking notes to familiarize himself with the new truck and make modifications if needed, he said.
“We replaced a 20-year old truck that was having some issues that just a 20-year-old piece of equipment is going to have,” Pfleiderer said. “We had maintained it as well as we could have, but it started to cost more maintenance that it was worth.”
In July, the Bellmead City Council took on a $2 million debt to finance the two replacement trucks, including the 2018 Pierce Enforcer. After much debate, the council approved a 2-cent increase to the property tax rate, costing the average Bellmead home about $16 more a year. Fire officials had said the current equipment had become unreliable and prone to mechanical and electrical failures.
Bellmead fire officials said the department had deferred replacing its public safety equipment in a city of 10,500 residents for a long time to keep its tax rate low. Hlavenka said he is thankful one of the two new trucks has arrived.
“We would have done what we had to do, but the way our maintenance was going, we would have hit our old truck with a lot more maintenance,” the fire chief said. “This new truck isn’t going to zero out maintenance costs, but this is going to be dependable. The other truck we had has done its duty.”
With an estimated cost of $684,800 for the fire engine, Hlavenka said the department is still in the process of designing its second new truck, an aerial platform truck. Bellmead Interim City Manager Yost Zakhary said city officials appreciated the public’s support and city council members who were diligent about addressing public safety needs.
Firefighter Jake Carney said he was taking photos of the new truck and sharing them with several of his colleagues on other shifts, all who were excited for the new equipment.
“I’ve been with Bellmead going on three years, but I’ve been a firefighter total for almost eight years,” he said. “This is my first brand-new truck. It’s very exciting, it’s a very nice new truck and I like the color combination on it.”
City officials said crews will start the design of the aerial platform truck within the next few months with delivery expected to happen early next year. The city is likely planning a community event to allow the public to look at the new fire truck in the future.