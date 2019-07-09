The Axtell-area man accused of burning down his mobile home Saturday afternoon threatened family members who live on the same property with an ax and knife and said he would burn their home down too, an arrest affidavit states.
Additional charges are expected against Zachery James Barfield, 26, who was arrested on an arson charge Saturday, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Deputies were called to the fire in the 400 block of Beaver Lake Road at about 11:15 a.m. They learned that after Barfield set fire to his home, he went to a family member's home nearby, the affidavit states.
"We also spoke (with a family member) and she said that she heard a loud knock on the door and she answered it," the affidavit states. "It was ... Zachery Barfield who lives in the house behind theirs on property, which is 437 Beaver Lake Road. She said he had a black axe and what she thought was a machete in his hands."
Barfield asked her what was wrong and if she was home alone, and she responded by asking him what was wrong, the affidavit states.
She tried to calm Barfield down, but he complained about hearing "white noise," became upset and told her to get out of her house because he was going to burn it down, deputies reported.
"He (Barfield) told her to get her purse and get (her son) and get out because he already burned up the house in the back and now he is going to burn down this house," the affidavit states. "(The family member) said she tried to shut the door, but he put his foot in the door and told her not to shut the door."
The woman went to get her 12-year-old son and yelled for her older son to get his gun, the affidavit states. The woman's older son had a brief standoff with Barfield before he left the home.
Deputies found Barfield outside the home with a lighter in his pocket, and they found an ax and a Bowie knife in the front of his burned home, the affidavit states.
Barfield was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of arson. He remained jailed Tuesday with a bond listed at $500,000.
The fire Saturday came four days after local businessman Stuart Parsons' home was destroyed by fire a short distance away on the same road. Authorities are investigating the fires separately, but their proximity is suspicious, Kilcrease said.
The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire at Parsons' home. Kilcrease said deputies had yet to receive a preliminary report Tuesday about the cause of that fire.