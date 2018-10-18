A short in an electrical charging device likely caused thousands of dollars in damage at a used car dealership early Thursday morning, fire officials said.
Waco Fire Department crew responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of smoke at Family Fine Cars, Trucks & SUVs, 2524 Franklin Ave., Deputy Fire Chief R.M. Bergerson said. When crews arrived, firefighters noticed a small plume of smoke coming from the office building.
Because the building windows were tinted, fire crews forced entry, where they found small flames and quickly extinguished it, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said. It appeared the fire was sparked by a charging device on the floor, he said.
Kilgo said the small fire had likely burned for several hours, but had died down for lack of oxygen.
The office suffered about $5,000 in damage, Kilgo said. He added that several vehicle keys were damaged in the fire, but employees were able to recover office files with little damage.
The fire was ruled accidental, Kilgo said.