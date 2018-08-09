Texas cattle raisers can resume using spray boxes to protect their animals against deadly ticks, after Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and several health-related agencies reached a temporary compromise Thursday.
Miller issued a press release late Thursday saying he will allow cattle fever tick spray boxes to reopen for 45 days while he continues discussions with the Texas Animal Health Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Miller said he received reports cattle have died after being sprayed with tick-killing chemicals in poorly ventilated boxes.
The state's cattle industry reacted strongly to Miller's decision to shut down use of 15 such boxes in South Texas, saying the Texas cattle fever, or bovine babesiosis, the ticks carry could threaten herds statewide and beyond if cattle near the Texas-Mexico border are not regularly treated with the federally-approved Co-Ral-branded chemical.
Cattle raisers prefer the portable tick boxes because they allow farmers and ranchers to treat their cattle on-site, avoiding the stress of loading animals into trailers and hauling them to designated dipping sites.
"I sincerely hope that together we can find that solution that will protect Texas cattle, serve the public interest and strengthen the position of the Texas beef industry as a world leader," Miller wrote in Thursday's announcement.
He said the agreement will allow ranchers to choose calves and weak or older cattle they do not want to place in tick boxes for treatment, and use other methods instead. State and federal regulators require tick treatments in a 500-mile quarantine zone permanently in place in far South Texas.
Robert McKnight Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, released a statement applauding the compromise. He wrote that it was possible in part because of a meeting Tuesday involving Miller and representatives of the cattle industry.
"We are pleased to report that because of that meeting and further collaboration with state and federal agencies, a compromise has been reached that will allow the spray boxes to open temporarily," McKnight wrote. "According to a release by the Texas Department of Agriculture, the fever tick spray boxes will be opened for 45 days, starting Thursday, so long as ranchers are allowed to opt for another form of treatment for some of their cattle.
"This crucial step will allow Texas cattle raisers to continue to protect and care for their livestock and prevent the spread of cattle fever ticks while a permanent solution is implemented."
Meanwhile, the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau released a statement saying it was pleased to play a part in advancing the issue toward a "short-term solution while working on a long-term agreement."
The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association had criticized Miller for his action, writing in an earlier press release the spray boxes "are not known to have caused any cattle deaths due to toxicity."
It went on to say his action "could seriously endanger cattle welfare and prevent Texas ranchers from participating in commerce at a time when our industry is already facing hardships due to drought and other issues."
The association is a trade group that represents the interests of 55,000 individuals who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pastureland primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, according to the press release.
Kim Olsen, a Democrat from Mineral Wells running to become Texas agriculture commissioner, said Miller failed his constituents.
"This event is an example of lack of leadership and failure of representation of producers at a time when anxiety levels are already high due to volatile markets, thanks to trade wars," she said via email. "Leaders must act rationally, collaborate with experts, and do their research first in order to keep from having to go back and mend fences later."
She expressed sympathy for ranchers who lost cattle "because of alleged misuse of the pesticide" but called Miller's response "a reactionary raid" and "certainly not the approach I would have taken."