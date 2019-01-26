Marc Scott, who raises cattle near Hallsburg, responded quickly when asked what he wants to discuss at the Mid-Tex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show in Waco.
He wants to discuss labeling for meat produced in test tubes, Scott said, ahead of the event scheduled Thursday in the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Science fiction this is not. The production of so-called “clean” meats has become reality, prompting some in the beef industry to cry fowl.
“We want consumers to know what they’re buying and eating,” said Scott, who operates a cow/calf operation on about a thousand acres.
The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association drafted a petition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in February last year expressing concern with the lab-produced meat and the more immediate perceived threat from products produced from plants or other components labeled as meat.
The petition calls for the USDA “to exclude products not derived directly from animals raised and slaughtered from the definition of ‘beef’ and meat.’”
It also warns that products grown in laboratories from animal cells are under development, their costs are falling, and they could become commercially available by 2020.
Proponents of “clean meat,” including billionaire Bill Gates, have been quoted saying alternatives are needed to keep pace with an exploding world population that will reach 9 billion by the year 2050. An article in Forbes magazine, meanwhile, described concern among ranchers: “The once unmovable beef industry is facing some real competition for the first time, and they simply don’t like it.”
Scott said he hopes it becomes an even hotter topic Thursday, when the Mid-Tex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show takes place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The 49th annual show is hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, which calls it a “forum for exhibitors to present their products and services to Central Texas farmers and ranchers.”
Personalized seminars also are scheduled, and exhibits will showcase farm and ranch equipment, seeds, chemicals and ag-related technologies.
“It is always well attended and pretty popular,” said Gene Hall, spokesman for the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau.
The following is a rundown of scheduled sessions:
- 10:30 a.m., Tractors & Implements, Equipment Depot
- 11:30 a.m., Ag Product Marketing in 2019, John Payne, Daniel’s Trading, an independent futures trading company
- 12:30 p.m., Grow Your Groceries, Fitzgerald Lawnscaper Ltd.
- 3:30 p.m., The Top 20 Feeder Birds, Wild Birds Unlimited.