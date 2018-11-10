After a hot summer with record-breaking drought, warmer waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean are expected to lead to a colder and wetter winter in Waco.
There is an 80 percent chance El Nino will form this winter, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. El Nino refers to changes in weather patterns caused by above-average temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, which leads to a series of events that cause the jet stream to dip farther South across North America.
“It’s a feedback loop between the atmosphere and the ocean,” State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said. “In Texas, during El Nino the jet stream moves farther south so we get more storm systems coming through late fall, winter, into spring.”
During El Nino years, depending on the severity of the system, the southern portion of the United States experiences wetter weather while the northern states have a dryer winter.
This year’s El Nino is not predicted to be very strong, Nielsen-Gammon said. Strong El Ninos, and its counterpart La Nina, are linked to serious weather events in Texas.
A strong El Nino in 2015 may have contributed to floods that Memorial Day weekend that killed three families vacationing in Wimberley, he said. The same weekend, Lake Waco climbed to 16 higher than normal. With strong effects from El Nino again the next year, Lake Waco flooded again, damaging picnic shelters, docks and campsites at Airport Beach.
La Ninas, the inverse of El Ninos, typically cause warmer and drier winters. The last strong La Nina “poster child” was in 2011 when Texas experienced the strongest one-year drought in modern history, Nielsen-Gammon said.
“Typically there’s one (El Nino) every two to seven years,” he said. “It’s not regular like clockwork, but the warm water can only pile up on one side of the ocean for so long before it starts sloshing back on the other side.”
October’s above average rainfall statewide may have been related to this year’s El Nino, Nielsen-Gammon said.
“It’s not like El Nino has to reach this magic threshold before something starts happening. It’s a continuous influence,” he said.
Waco saw more than three times its average rainfall in October. More than 12.5 inches of rain fell last month, compared to the October average of 3.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Just over an inch of rain fell in October 2017.
As of Saturday, the Brazos River through Waco remained higher than usual, covering portions of the River Trail in Cameron Park and the riverwalk through downtown. Upstream, Lake Waco remained higher than 470 feet above sea level, still 8 feet higher than usual but down almost 9 feet since Oct. 31.
Winter is likely to be cool and cloudy, much to the appreciation of area farmers after a particularly dry summer season.
“People don’t tend to look forward to this, but it’s great for farmers because it keeps the moisture in the soil and makes things more resilient when temperatures heat up again,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
Texas Farm Bureau spokesman Gene Hall said El Nino conditions will likely help area farmers unless it rains so much that the ground is too soggy to plant in the spring.
“There’s no irrigation to speak of in this area,” Hall said. “There are a couple of good things that could come from an El Nino.”
He said he welcomes cooler and wetter weather that may kill off pests and keep the ground moist heading into summer.
Fall is already off to a cooler start, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said.
This time last year, Waco experienced above-average 70- and 80-degree days. November temperatures in Waco average between 68 and 46 degrees.
After a cold front Monday, highs in the 40s and 50s are expected Tuesday. By Wednesday, Waco will warm back into the 60s.
Overall, El Nino may have little effect on winter temperatures because of the effects of global warming, Nielsen-Gammon said.
“The climate is getting warmer, so the actual forecast for temperatures this winter are fairly close to normal because of those two competing effects,” he said.