The Texas Water Resources Institute will host an Agricultural Best Management Practices for Watershed Planning training Wednesday in Riesel for watershed coordinators and water professionals.
The training is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St.
The training costs $50 and includes all materials, a catered fajita lunch and a certificate of completion. Registration is required by Monday. Participants can register at bit.ly/2xthmNc or by emailing nathan.glavy@ag.tamu.edu.
This course will cover typical agricultural management measures used in watershed planning and offer an overview for anyone interested in learning more about agricultural conservation practices for both cropping and livestock systems.
Instructors for the course will include experts with watershed planning and agricultural conservation practices at the federal, state and local levels in Texas.
The training will also include a tour of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service’s Grassland Research Center in Riesel to learn about on-the-ground agricultural best management practices.