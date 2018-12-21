Editor’s note: As we wrap up 2018, Tribune-Herald staff writers have been reflecting on Greater Waco’s biggest stories of this memorable year — good, bad and sometimes cringeworthy. Some stories brought a quick flash of national attention. Others will have a long, slow-burning impact on our community’s history. Most of these stories are still unfolding.
Count down with us over the next 10 days for a look back at our politics, education, criminal justice system, and starting today, our wacky weather.
It was the coldest of times. It was the hottest of times. It was Waco weather in 2018.
For those keeping score, the year saw Waco’s coldest temperature in 27 years: 8 degrees on Jan. 9. And it saw the hottest temperature ever: 114 degrees on July 23. Waco also chalked up its fourth driest summer on record, with only 1.24 inches of precipitation from June through August.
Two months later, the Waco area was seeing too much rain, with October logging 12.56 inches, triple the monthly average, to become the second wettest October on record and part of the fourth-wettest fall on record for September through November. The Brazos River covered Waco’s river trails as upstream dams kept the river from more serious flooding. Lake Waco went 20 feet over its normal elevation in late October, submerging pavilions and casting logs and debris far inland.
The year’s weather disrupted a number of outdoor events. Cold, windy weather on April 7 shortened the Heart of Texas Airshow and the Navy precision flying Blue Angels’ first show in Waco in more than 30 years.
October rains and winds also dampened several days of the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, leading fair administrators to use rain insurance to offset losses.
Flooding and road damage from heavy rains caused cancellation of the Oct. 20 Skittles Waco Wild West 100 bike ride, and strong currents in the Brazos River following heavy rains upstream led Ironman 70.3 organizers to scratch the swimming leg of the Oct. 28 triathlon.
October rains shrank the crowds for this year’s Silobration at Magnolia Market at the Silos, an event that in the past had drawn upwards of 20,000 visitors, while the threat of cold and rain caused the first cancellation of the Nov. 12 Waco Veterans Day parade.
While most McLennan County residents were mildly affected by this year’s weather extremes, the fickle weather hit local farmers in the pocketbook.
Figures produced by Shane McLellan of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in McLennan County indicate the drought halved this year’s corn production and per-acre yield in the county, halved the yield of hay and cotton planted and cut the pecan harvest by 10 to 15 percent. October’s rain reduced the amount of wheat acreage planted.
The year’s drought also affected local beekeepers, who reported lost hives and lower honey production.
The worst part of this year’s weather was its unpredictability, said Texas Farm Bureau spokesman Gary Joiner. Farmers can often compensate for weather effects through the crops planted and the amount of acreage devoted to them, but rains coming too early or too late in spring planting can throw off harvest schedules and yields.
Add fluctuating commodity prices this year, thanks in part to tariffs and trade negotiations, and more than a few farmers struggled to meet their projections, Joiner said.
Local farms weren’t alone in suffering from this year’s weather. Cities like Waco found the swing in temperatures and heavy rains stressed streets and roads more than usual, resulting in a bumper crop of bumper-bouncing potholes.
“Our street department does an excellent job of trying to keep on top of this, but we have been inundated this year,” said Jim Reed, the city’s capital improvement manager. He noted that a new street repair program starting next month aims to seal cracks before they widen and let water seepage undercut the pavement. “It’s not the prettiest thing to do,” he said, but added that sealed streets are less likely to develop potholes.
What’s behind this seesaw weather?
“There’s no explanation for simultaneous high and low extremes, but it’s a bit of oversimplification to say weather is becoming more erratic,” said Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon.
High temperatures and drought, however, are becoming more commonplace as average global temperatures rise, Nielsen-Gammon said.
“Overall, in recent years the record high extremes have outnumbered the record low extremes. As long as temperatures continue to rise, we’ll see more of that,” he said.
Also on the increase is the intensity of heavy rainstorms, illustrated by four of the wettest months in Texas history occurring over the last four years. The upcoming year may be a wet one, too, with the strong prospect of an El Niño climate pattern bringing in more precipitation than usual. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center estimates there’s a 90 percent chance of an El Niño forming this winter, although how strong that effect will be is uncertain.
What is certain is that no one will be able to change the weather before it happens. Says the Farm Bureau’s Joiner, “Weather is just one of those things you cannot escape.”