Before investigators with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality could act on complaints they received about the city of Mart wastewater treatment facility, sludge from an overflow of wastewater was scraped off the ground, packed into the back of a city dump truck and parked near City Hall, according to an investigation report sent to the city.
That is one of 18 alleged violations the TCEQ documented when an investigator visited the wastewater treatment facility Jan. 8. The agency tasked with regulating state environmental issues sent a letter Tuesday to Mart, detailing the investigative findings.
City Administrator Kevin Schaffer said the city council would discuss the TCEQ report when it meets Monday and decide on a course of action then. City officials have a plan in place for the engineers that is ready for council review.
“These are all allegations, and we anticipate that some of these allegations are going to be dismissed,” Schaffer said. “The citizens of Mart can rest assured that we’re taking this seriously and we’re addressing it. We’re not burying our heads in the sand.”
Mart is waiting to receive a $17.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will allow the city to overhaul its water system and many streets. Schaffer said the city is close to having the money in hand and that the aging wastewater treatment facility is “one of, if not the major issue” that will be fixed with the grant.
TCEQ spokesman Andrew Keese said the Mart matter has been referred for formal enforcement, which generally results in a written agreement between the two entities that outlines the alleged violations and corrective actions to be taken, as well as a monetary penalty. Penalties can range from $0 to $25,000, according to the TCEQ website.
On Dec. 31, the TCEQ Waco Regional Office received a complaint alleging the Mart wastewater treatment facility had a wastewater overflow, according to the investigative report. The facility must notify the TCEQ when an unauthorized discharge or overflow happens. An unauthorized discharge is a discharge of wastewater onto land or into a body of surface water or groundwater, according to the TCEQ.
When the investigator visited the plant a week later, city staff told him no overflow discharge had happened. When the investigator asked the facility operator when the discharge happened, he reiterated that “no discharge had occurred until the investigator pointed out overwhelming evidence at which time the operator admitted that a discharge had occurred,” the report states.
The investigator noted that an unauthorized discharge happened at 1513 McLennan Street, and at the plant. A trench was dug under a fence to direct the plant overflow discharge of untreated wastewater into the receiving stream, which is supposed to receive wastewater that has been treated, according to the report.
The investigator also found that an unlicensed operator had been monitoring the wastewater treatment operations since at least July 2017, according to the report. The TCEQ has asked that the unlicensed operator stop working at the facility until obtaining a license.
The hauling and storage of sludge in an uncovered dump truck at city hall without a permit presented multiple alleged violations in the report, including failure to obtain authorization to store and transport sewage sludge. Sludge is the solid, semi-solid or liquid residue generated during the treatment of sewage, according to the TCEQ. It can contain toxic materials, including heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, antibacterials, antibiotics, disinfectants and steroids.
“Proper storage and disposal are required to ensure that sludge does not cause a nuisance odor condition, create an unauthorized discharge or attract vectors,” Keese said. A vector is an insect or animal that carries a disease from one organism to another.
Other alleged violations in the report include: a sample collected during the investigation exceeded the permitted E. coli limit established by the TCEQ; broken aeration system rotors prevented adequate wastewater treatment; large black floating solids found in the oxidation ditch; and sludge was found in the chlorine contact chamber.
The TCEQ requested Mart submit photographic documentation that shows how the city has corrected the alleged violations or obtain the required registration to perform some of the actions documented by the investigator.