Texans can expect more 100-plus-degree days and heavy rainfall like the kind Hurricane Harvey dumped on the Gulf Coast in 2017 because of climate change, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said at the Sustainable Waco Conference on Monday.
About 85 people attended the first ever Sustainable Waco Conference at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, conference organizer Michaela McCown said.
The McLennan Community College Sustainability Committee, with support from Waco Friends of Peace/Climate and the Baylor University Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research, organized the one-day event.
Nielsen-Gammon focused on climate change in Central Texas during his session Monday morning. As the state climatologist, he helps the state make the best use of weather and climate information through research, outreach and service on state committees, according to his page on the Texas A&M University website. Nielsen-Gammon has served on the university’s faculty since 1991 and is currently a Regents Professor of Atmospheric Sciences.
Globally, the earth is warming “outside the range of natural variability,” Nielsen-Gammon said at the conference. Even a global temperatures analysis created and funded by the Koch brothers, well-known conservative political activists, because of their skepticism of the official government analyses found rising temperatures.
“It turns out no matter all the criticisms you hear about how climate data is being analyzed and quote unquote manipulated, you can do it independently and still get the same answers,” he said.
Texas, on average, has experienced less warming than the whole planet, although it is still on track with rising global temperatures, Nielsen-Gammon said. In fact, the whole southeastern United States has warmed more slowly than the rest of the globe.
“The smaller the area you’re looking at, the bigger the variability in temperatures is going to be from year to year and the harder it is to actually distinguish the long-term trend from that area alone, which is why it’s helpful to look at the whole globe,” he said.
Texas was fairly mild during the first part of the 20th century, Nielsen-Gammon said. The coolest decades were the ‘70s and ‘80s, and temperatures have been rising ever since. For instance, the coldest winter on record in Texas was in 1899, while the hottest summer was in 2011.
“We’re not getting the extremely cold events that we used to,” he said. “We’re seeing a signal of the Arctic warming here.”
Nielsen-Gammon said climate change affects extreme weather and can alter weather patterns to make it more variable and extreme. It also can change the average weather conditions, which also leads to more extreme weather.
McLennan County is running about average for the state, with a warming trend of 0.6 degrees per decade, or 2.5 degrees in 40 years, Nielsen-Gammon said. The most intense warming trends for the state are in West Texas and parts of South Texas, but all areas are warming at a “fairly uniform rate,” he said.
For climate change, place matters. Nielsen-Gammon said 100-degree days are increasing at twice the rate in urban areas than in semi-urban or rural areas, but that trend can be changed with sustainable building practices. The problem is that right now the infrastructure in place was not built to withstand the current weather.
“We have infrastructure that’s designed to deal with extreme events, and it’s not designed to be fail-safe, but it’s designed to fail rarely,” he said. “Right now, when we design infrastructure, we design it for the historical probabilities. Historical probabilities are somewhere between the 1900 curve and the 2017 curve, so we’re already literally behind the curve.”
For example, a storm like Hurricane Harvey, which dumped 41 inches of rain in three days, is three times as likely to happen now as it was in 1900, Nielsen-Gammon said.
“Harvey was a particularly exceptional event,” he said.
Looking back 11,000 years, graphs of temperatures for North America and Europe created using pollen and tree ring data also show current rising temperatures outside of what would be considered normal changes, Nielsen-Gammon said.
“It’s the fact that temperatures are going to continue to rise that’s actually going to cause the ecosystems of the planet to experience something they haven’t experienced for 100,000 years,” he said. “With even further projections, it’s something they haven’t experienced in 3 million years.”
Most of the warming right now is happening in the Arctic, Nielsen-Gammon said. Some parts of the globe have not had temperatures outside their normal ranges, except the Arctic.
“That’s why we haven’t seen big impacts on the natural system yet,” he said. “If the temperature were to reverse itself, things would be able to recover, but the problem is it’s not going to reverse itself.”