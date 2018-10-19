DEAR NEIL: With all the rain I’m seeing flowers I don’t recall ever seeing before in 20 years of living here. Any thoughts?
Dear Reader: You have a bumper crop of horse herb with the small yellow flowers. Many consider it to be an attractive ground-covering plant, which it is. However, in my experience, it’s also very invasive into adjacent beds.
It also dies completely to the ground with the first freeze, so as groundcovers go, it leaves you with bare soil in the winter. Your other plant is vetch. Bees love it and it’s a legume that enriches the soil, but it also piles upon itself leaving you with a rather messy-looking lawn if that’s a consideration. (I never know what people are expecting when the comment asks “Any thoughts?”)
DEAR NEIL: I planted Zoysia about a year ago, having had trouble with St. Augustine. It really took off until we hit mid-summer. I gave it special attention to keep it going, and with this fall’s rains it has rebounded. However, I’m now seeing these yellowed areas. What might cause this, and how can I stop it?
Dear Reader: This looks like Take All Root Rot. It’s the fungal disease that has been so common on St. Augustine turf in parts of Texas the past 25 years. We’re now seeing it in Zoysia plantings and even Bermuda lawns.
You might want to send a sample to the Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M for confirmation and suggestions. I’m going to withhold listing the prime remedy because the time of year isn’t right for it and it’s rather costly. I don’t want others to rush to assumptions and start misapplying the control before they get confirmations.
If the lab identifies TARR they will give you the guidelines.
DEAR NEIL: You mentioned trifoliate orange in a recent column. I have a daughter-in-law of Cuban descent. One day I mentioned trifoliate orange to her, saying it was sour and full of seeds, “not good for much other than as a hardy root stock for other varieties.”
She guided me to the Latin foods section of the grocery store and a bottle of “Naranjo Orange” juice used as a marinade for meats, which she said was especially good for chicken or pork. I’ve used it several times (sometimes adding other herbs and spices), and found it delicious.
Dear Reader: Thanks for your note and the great details, even beyond the portion I included here.
DEAR NEIL: After the recent rains my 15-year-old red oak has started dropping leaves. It’s about 30 feet tall and had been just perfect. What might be causing this?
Dear Reader: This may be fungal. The Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M could culture a sample and tell you for sure. Their website will tell you how to collect the sample and get it to them.
This kind of rapid leaf drop can also be due to diverse things such as weed-and-feed fertilizers used too close to the trees, excessively high water tables in the soil for prolonged periods of time and physical trunk or root injury.
Since it’s a large tree with obvious value, you might want to have a certified arborist look at it on site.
DEAR NEIL: My lawn has looked great for 20 years, but recently dichondra and some type of sorrel have invaded it. They’re starting to take over. What can I use to control them?
Dear Reader: You need a broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D). I would include one drop of a liquid dishwashing detergent with the spray to help it hold onto the leaf surfaces. Apply the combination with a tank sprayer until you coat the leaves. Repeat in two weeks as needed.
DEAR NEIL: A curved bed in front of my house had Indian hawthorns that were 4 feet tall and 20 years old. They were destroyed by last winter’s cold, although old age probably had something to do with it, too. They have been removed.
Now I need something to replace them. The area is in full sun in the winter but half a day of sun in summer due to the house next door. They will be watered by a sprinkler system. What would you suggest?
Dear Reader: First things first, it might have been Entomosporium fungal leaf spot that killed the Indian hawthorns. Most of them were not damaged by the cold in Texas, and 20 years is not old for them, but the disease has been a different story. If you saw any maroon spots on the leaves, Entomosporium was the culprit.
My choices for replacements would include dwarf yaupon holly, compact nandina or Wintergreen Japanese boxwood. All are outstanding choices in the size range you’ve given. Note that sprinkler irrigation alone is insufficient for new plantings. Water them with a garden hose and water breaker for the first couple of years to make sure they don’t dry out.
DEAR NEIL: I have a large banana tree with small sprouts coming up around its base. I want to transplant them. Should I do so now, should I wait for the winter die-down, or is it better to do it next summer when they’re growing again?
Dear Reader: Do it coming out of the winter. Pile fallen tree leaves up around them to protect them from extreme cold over the winter.
DEAR NEIL: I have a small redbud that has been growing for about two years. Its bark is splitting. I had the same thing happen with a dogwood before its leaves turned black. What should I be doing?
Dear Reader: Those trees aren’t related, so any insect or disease problems either has will not be common to both of them. This sounds like sunscald that eventually leads to splitting of the dried wood. This is where wrapping trunks of newly planted trees for a couple of years can make a huge difference.