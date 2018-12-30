Flood damage still haunts a portion of Mother Neff State Park, but visitors can still take in much of the scenic stretch along the Leon River by hiking the limestone gullies, walking up the Rock Tower or watching wildlife at Wash Pond.
And for the seventh year in a row Mother Neff State Park is encouraging visitors to take a guided first day hike through one of Texas' earliest state parks on New Year's Day.
Many who have participated in the park’s first day hike since it started in 2012 have made the event an annual tradition, while others attend for the first time or as a newcomer to Mother Neff, Park Superintendent Melissa Chadwick said.
In anticipation of a big group, park rangers will offer a 1.5 mile hike at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. at 1680 Texas Highway 236 in Moody. During either time slot, visitors can take the open prairie route, considered the easier of the two and better suited for children, or the canyon route for those interested in a moderate hike.
The hike is free, but a $2 per person park entry fee still applies. Children 12 and younger get in free. When guests arrive, they will register at the park headquarters.
Hikers are encouraged to wear comfortable hiking shoes and to bring a bottle of water. Pets are welcome but must stay on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Strollers and other wheeled devices are not recommended because of the terrain.
Texas state parks, as part of a national imitative, are hosting a variety of family programs on New Year’s Day.
"There is no better way to ring in 2019 than outside in Texas," State Parks Division Director Rodney Franklin wrote in a press release. "Home to some of the best views and vistas in Texas, we invite you to spend the day at your favorite Texas state park and participate in a first day hike event. With trails for all skill levels, state parks in Texas are a fantastic way to get active and spend time with the entire family."
Last year, 51 state parks hosted first day hikes, and more than 960 people walked, hiked, paddled and biked 1,766 miles.
Last year’s morning event at Mother Neff State Park was canceled because of icy conditions, but about 65 people braved the cold weather for the afternoon hike, Chadwick said.
A trace amount of snowfall was measured at the Waco Regional Airport overnight on New Year’s Eve, with a precipitation total of .01 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Waco experienced a mixture of precipitation during the holiday, including mist and drizzle.
The 2017 hike drew almost 550 people.
"There was a line of people hiking through the entire park," Chadwick said.
Precipitation is not in the forecast for Tuesday’s hike but it may be cold, and hikers are encouraged to wear layers, Chadwick said.
"This year we’re planning for a big crowd," she said. "We’re not expecting to have freezing temperatures at this point, but it is going to be cold."
The hike takes an hour to two hours, depending on how many questions hikers ask along the way, she said.
During the hike, park rangers will discuss efforts to restore native habitat and the Civilian Conservation Corp and its role in developing Mother Neff State Park.
Flood damage has left the original section of the park closed off for years now.
Rain Wednesday night rain did not help the situation, prompting the closure of Highway 236 near the south end of the park. However, access to the upper section of the park remained open by approaching Highway 236 from the north via Highway 107.
The park started with a 6-acre tract donated posthumously in 1921 by Isabella Neff, known as Mother Neff, and it officially opened in 1937 as one of the first state parks after Neff’s son, Gov. Pat Neff, donated another 250 acres.
The park’s history has been riddled with flooding struggles, prompting construction a new $6.5 million headquarters unveiled in 2015 on ground higher above the Leon River.
While some of the stone buildings put up by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression that serve as the centerpiece of many memories of the park remain closed because of flood damage, visitors still enjoy the rest of the facility, Chadwick said.
"We have beautiful hiking trails," she said. "We have a lot of places to explore and neat features. We’re a small park, but we have three distinct areas to visit which are totally different ecosystems."