The city of Mart plans to submit a complete response to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality this week, a month after the agency sent a letter to the city finding 18 violations of state environmental regulations.
Also, the city expects to receive final approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a $5 million grant and $12 million loan this week. The funds will go toward refurbishing the city's aging water and wastewater treatment facilities.
Once the USDA finalizes Mart's grant, the city will be able to go through the process of bidding out the projects, said Gil Gregory, an engineering consultant with the city. The USDA must approve the contractors the city selects for the projects.
Gregory said the city answered all the findings of the March 5 TCEQ report, detailing how the city fixed or plans to fix the alleged violations. He said the TCEQ will send a letter back to the city, acknowledging its response and any next steps for Mart.
The TCEQ told Mart to submit photos showing how the city has corrected the alleged violations or obtain the required registration to perform some of the actions documented by the investigator.
On Dec. 31, the TCEQ Waco Regional Office received a complaint alleging the Mart wastewater treatment facility had a wastewater overflow, according to the investigative report. The facility must notify the TCEQ when an unauthorized discharge or overflow happens. An unauthorized discharge is a discharge of wastewater onto land or into a body of surface water or groundwater, according to the TCEQ.
The investigator also found that an unlicensed operator had been monitoring the wastewater treatment operations since at least July 2017, according to the report. The TCEQ asked that the unlicensed operator stop working at the facility until obtaining a license.
The report states that the city scraped sludge off the ground of the wastewater treatment plant, packed it into the back of a city dump truck and parked it near City Hall. The hauling and storage of sludge in an uncovered dump truck at City Hall without a permit presented multiple violations, including failure to obtain authorization to store and transport sludge.
Sludge is the solid, semi-solid or liquid residue generated during the treatment of sewage, according to the TCEQ. It can contain toxic materials, including heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, antibacterials, antibiotics, disinfectants and steroids.
Other alleged violations in the report include: a sample collected during the investigation exceeded the permitted E. coli limit established by the TCEQ; broken aeration system rotors prevented adequate wastewater treatment; large black floating solids found in the oxidation ditch; and sludge was found in the chlorine contact chamber.