The roadsides of Central Texas are a riot of color as April begins, with fiery orange Indian paintbrushes and pink evening primrose standing out against seas of bluebonnets. Soon they will give way to golden carpets of coreopsis and firewheel.
The usual pageant of Texas wildflowers is shaping up to be especially spectacular this spring, thanks to fall rains and a mild winter, experts say.
And if the weather cooperates, next year could be even better.
The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is planning in this budget year to plant 3,700 pounds of wildflower seed along state highways in the eight-county district, for a harvest that will mostly pay off in spring 2020.
The district office got a $125,000 grant for the plantings through TxDOT’s Green Ribbon program, which aims to use landscaping for cleaner air. The program has been around since 2002, but this is the first year the Waco District has been approved for the grant, based on air quality concerns.
Waco has not been listed for “nonattainment” for any air pollutant by the Environmental Protection Agency, but its ozone levels in recent years have put it at risk of that designation.
Betsy Pittman, landscape architect for the Waco District, said local TxDOT crews have long seeded wildflowers, but not on this scale at any time in the recent past.
Much of the seed, including bluebonnets, will be planted in late summer and fall so it can germinate, slowly grow through the winter, then shoot up as the days warm and lengthen.
In addition to bluebonnets and Indian paintbrush are annual and perennial wildflowers with names as colorful as their blooms: Indian blanket, black-eyed Susan, plains coreopsis, lanceleaf coreopsis, showy evening primrose, Tahoka daisy, lemon mint, Engelmann daisy, scarlet sage and clasping leaf coneflower.
Those are all tough plants, able to withstand Texas’ punishing summers and unpredictable winters. But they respond best to certain weather conditions, said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, horticulture director at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. The center, part of the University of Texas at Austin, is nationally known for native plant research.
“We’ve had pretty ideal weather for wildflowers,” DeLong-Amaya said. “The bluebonnets have a really strong showing this year. What I’ve never seen as good as this year is Indian paintbrush. I’ve just seen acres of it.”
She said Texas wildflowers grow best “starting with good rains in the fall, when seeds germinate, then having sustained rains through the winter so they don’t dry out.”
She added that drought preceding a wet fall — Waco’s situation last year — cuts back the competition from grasses and helps wildflowers thrive.
In general, wildflowers flourish where soil and vegetation are disturbed prior to germination, whether by animals, machinery or fire. DeLong-Amaya said that as grasslands mature, they have fewer wildflowers and more grass. But for land damaged by too much grazing, wildflowers can be a first step toward restoration, especially with bluebonnets and other plants that fix nitrogen in the soil, she said.
Amaya-DeLong said this year’s wildflower bounty extends across the state, from the sandy-land bluebonnets and phlox in the eastern half of the state to desert flowers of Big Bend.