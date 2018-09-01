After a scorching summer, a refreshing dip in the Brazos River may sound ideal this holiday weekend, but an environmental study warns sickening bacteria lurked in Waco waters on at least one day last year.
A report released Thursday by Environment Texas and Frontier Group cautions Texans to “swim at your own risk” this Labor Day weekend because of the prevalence of fecal contamination in Texas waters.
“Texans love to jump into cold water on hot days,” said Brian Zabcik, a clean water advocate at Environment Texas Research and Policy Center. “But while we'd like to tell folks, ‘Come on in, the water's fine,’ the fact is that many of the state’s rivers, lakes and beaches are not fine. They’re sometimes too polluted to go swimming, tubing or wading safely."
Waco’s Lake Brazos, the section of the Brazos River between the Suspension Bridge and the Lake Brazos Dam, exceeded the level of E. coli considered safe for swimming on at least one day in 2017, out of four test days that year, according to the report's analysis of water quality data from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
According to Environment Texas, the state tests fresh water for E. coli as an indicator of the potential presence of other pathogens. E. coli and other fecal coliform bacterium also indicate the presence of sewage or other sources of fecal contamination likely to carry pathogens.
Some local water officials are not surprised by the Environment Texas report’s findings.
The Brazos River Authority tests two Brazos River sites upstream and downstream from the Lake Brazos area on a monthly basis.
Fecal contamination is relatively common at certain times of the year, particularly after a heavy rain, Brazos River Authority spokeswoman Judi Pierce said.
“When you have a rainfall it all washes downstream and ends up into the main tributary,” Pierce said.
The Environment Texas report's findings are not surprising, Waco Water Utility Spokesman Jonathan Echols said.
“Any time someone is swimming in surface water there is always a potential for bacteria,” Echols said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to get sick, but it’s always also worse when there’s a large rain event.”
The City of Waco also tests Lake Brazos monthly and before special events, including last month’s TriWaco triathlon, he said.
“Our findings of late, we have not seen any problems,” Echols said.
After a particularly dry year in Waco, it is also relatively common for E. coli to surface in still waters, said Michael Champagne, a local park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Waco and surrounding parks.
In advance of the holiday weekend, Lake Waco’s beaches were tested and deemed safe for recreational use, Champagne said.
According to the Environment Texas report, of 120 coastal beaches tested statewide, 75 were deemed unsafe for swimming on at least one day last year, and 12 beaches had five or more days with unsafe water pollution. Beaches at Ropes Park and Cole Park in the Corpus Christi Bay area had the highest number of unsafe days, with 24 and 20 days respectively.
As for freshwater sites, almost half of the 1,450 locations tested last year had unsafe levels of bacteria on at least one day, according to the report. In Houston, 96 out of 100 sites tested had at least one day of unsafe bacteria levels in 2017.
Texas Beach Watch, an extension of the Texas General Land Office, tests water quality at state beaches and monitors bacteria and issues an advisory if levels exceed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards. An advisory does not mean swimmers will be prevented from entering the water.
To prevent infection, the Land Office recommends rinsing off after swimming in natural waters and heeding advisories about elevated bacteria levels.
The Environment Texas report is intended to raise public awareness about water contamination and call on state legislators to enhance water testing and public transparency, Environment Texas Executive Director Luke Metzger said.
“Like they do for the beaches, we would like there to be a website that would allow people to see whether their freshwater sites are safe or not, and to use that information in real time to make their plans,” Metzger said.
Looking at waterway tests farther south of Waco, things could be worse, he said.
“I think there were many more (contaminated sites) for Harker Heights, Killeen than there were for Waco,” he said.