Hundreds of thousands of fuzzy, yellow and black striped residents of McLennan County packed up and moved this summer after the area experienced the worst dry spell on record.
Local beekeepers are reporting lost hives and a decline in honey production, as honey bees reel from a historically dry summer in McLennan County.
About 15 miles east of Waco, Butch Trigleth, a welder by trade and beekeeper by choice, is living out his childhood dream rescuing and caring for thousands of honey bees through his family business, TrigBees Bee Removal.
“I always wanted to have a beehive. (As a child), I was fascinated by the hierarchy of all the bees and all these tunnels,” Trigleth said. “These little insects don’t go to school, don’t have tool belts, but it’s in their DNA to know how to do their job.”
At the height of his beekeeping business, he had a total of 40 active hives.
But after an abnormally dry summer, Trigleth’s busy bee business is down to 15 hives.
“With things not blooming, there’s not a lot of food there for them,” Bruce’s wife and co-owner Sara Trigleth said. “… We haven’t pulled half the amount of honey that we would normally do, because we want to make sure our bees have enough food. We want them to survive the winter and start fresh in the spring.”
Across the county, other beekeepers shared similar stories about their honey bees’ struggle this summer.
“It’s been a really interesting summer beekeeping because of the drought,” Waco beekeeper Robin Liebe said.
Liebe started beekeeping in 2011 after she noticed an absence of bees in her orchard. Now, she has six and a half hives and a thriving orchard, except during times of drought.
Typically, Liebe harvests five to eight gallons of honey between July and August, but in early July she noticed the bees had consumed half of their honey reserves, about 7 pounds, because there were so few blooming plants with nectar for the bees to consume.
“Not only was there no nectar, but there was also little pollen,” she said. “Nectar is their carbohydrate, and pollen is their protein.”
So Liebe resorted to supplementing the bees’ diet with sugar water, a common way to support bees through a harsh season.
James Johnson, owner of North Bosque Honey, experienced a 74 percent decrease in honey production from the 80 hives he has scattered across the county.
“Last year, we got close to 30 gallons (of honey),” Johnson said. “This year, because of the drought we probably got about eight. That was a significant reduction in our honey.”
The weather was the main culprit, he said.
“This has been a really horrible year,” Johnson said. “We didn’t have a spring with all those 70 and 80 degree days.”
Although September brought welcome rain, most of the county remains under a severe drought, according to a weekly report from the National Drought Mitigation Center.
Some beekeepers are seeing a resurgence of bee activity in recent weeks after September’s rain showers spurred new growth.
“They’re putting up honey, they’re bringing back pollen,” Liebe said. “I was a little worried about them. I just got back from checking on them, and there’s tons of honey and I don’t feel nearly as bad as I thought I was going to.”
All three beekeepers share a great respect for the striped insect and a hope more people will understand the importance of the bee in everyday life.
“Honey bees are the most important beneficial insect in U.S. agriculture,” said Juliana Rangel an associate professor and leader of the Texas A&M University Honey Bee Research Program. “They provide about 16 billion dollars annually to our economy primarily through pollination services. They pollinate one third of the food we consume, at least in the U.S.”
The changing climate is one of the top three threats to honey bees, Rangel said.
But like area farmers, beekeepers are holding out hope next year will be better.
“Next year is a whole new year,” Liebe said.