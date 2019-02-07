Neighborhoods in West were temporarily evacuated Thursday after a construction crew hit a gas line. The line was adjacent to a group of newly-constructed homes near the former site of the West Fertilizer Company, which exploded in 2013.
West Police Chief Darryl Barton said the leak had since been capped.
Police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies worked to evacuate homes in the 1300 block of Stillmeadow Drive to the intersection of Grady Calvery Drive at about noon. A crew building a new house in the 1500 block of Stillmeadow Drive hit a gas line and caused a significant gas leak for several blocks, Barton said.
The area that was evacuated was nearby where the West Fertilizer Company storage and distribution facility exploded on April 17, 2013. Fifteen people died and about 200 others were injured.
Barton said the neighborhood is primarily filled with new homes built after the recovery process from the explosion. He said all residents were safely evacuated shortly after noon. The evacuation was lifted about an hour later.
Atmos Energy crews were notified.
No injuries were reported.