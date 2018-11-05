Registered voters may vote at any of McLennan County's 33 vote centers for the general election held Tuesday. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A voter needs one of these seven types of photo ID:
- A state driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- A Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS
- A Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- A Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- A U.S. military ID card that includes a personal photo
- A U.S. citizenship certificate that includes a personal photo
- A U.S. passport.
Those forms of ID can be expired by no more than four years for voters between 18 and 69 years of age. The expiration date does not affect anyone 70 or older.
If someone does not have one of those seven forms of photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, there are six other options.
A voter can present:
- A copy of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration card.
- A copy of a current utility bill.
- A copy of a bank statement.
- A copy of a government check.
- A copy of a paycheck.
- A copy of a birth certificate.
Choosing one of the six supporting forms of identification, a voter must also fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, which states the information presented is true and the person faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.
If a voter still does not have one of those forms of ID, that person can fill out a provisional ballot.
For more information, go to co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.