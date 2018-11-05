U.S. Senator

  • Ted Cruz, R (I)
  • Beto O’Rourke, D
  • Neal M. Dikeman, L

U.S. Representative, District 17

  • Bill Flores, R (I)
  • Rick Kennedy, D
  • Peter Churchman, L

Governor

  • Greg Abbott, R (I)
  • Lupe Valdez, D
  • Mark Jay Tippetts, L

Lieutenant Governor

  • Dan Patrick, R (I)
  • Mike Collier, D
  • Kerry Douglas McKennon, L

Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton, R (I)
  • Justin Nelson, D
  • Michael Ray Harris, L

Comptroller of Public Accounts

  • Glenn Hegar, R (I)
  • Joi Chevalier, D
  • Ben Sanders, L

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • George P. Bush, R (I)
  • Miguel Suazo, D
  • Matt Pina, L

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Sid Miller, R (I)
  • Kim Olson, D
  • Richard Carpenter, L

Railroad Commissioner

  • Christi Craddick, R (I)
  • Roman McAllen, D
  • Mike Wright, L

Texas House District 56

  • Charles “Doc” Anderson, R (I)
  • Katherine Turner-Pearson, D

Texas House District 12

  • Kyle Kacal, R (I)
  • Marianne Arnold, D

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

  • Jimmy Blacklock, R (I)
  • Steven Kirkland, D

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

  • John Devine, R (I)
  • R.K. Sandill, D

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

  • Jeff Brown, R (I)
  • Kathy Cheng, D

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

  • Sharon Keller, R (I)
  • Maria T. (Terri) Jackson, D
  • William Bryan Strange III, L

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7

  • Barbara Parker Hervey, R (I)
  • Ramona Franklin, D

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8

  • Michelle Slaughter, R
  • Mark Ash, L

McLennan County Judge

  • Scott Felton, R (I)
  • Rick Allen, D

McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 2

  • Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R
  • Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1

  • Dianne Hensley, R (I)
  • David Reichert, L

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 2

  • W.H. “Pete” Peterson, R (I)
  • Lauren Daugherty, L

Constable, Precinct 1

  • Walt Strickland, R (I)
  • Anwar Elboustani, L

Unopposed state and local races

Chief Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District: Tom Gray, R

District Judge, 54th Judicial District: Matt Johnson, R

District Judge, 170th Judicial District: Jim Meyer, R

District Judge, 414th Judicial District: Vicki L. Menard, R

Criminal District Attorney McLennan County: Barry Johnson, R

Judge, County Court-at-Law: Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam, R

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates, R

District Clerk: Jon R. Gimble, R

County Clerk: Andy Harwell, R

County Treasurer: Bill Helton, R

County Commissioner Pct. 4: Ben Perry, R

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: James E. Lee, Jr., D

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: David W. Pareya, R

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4: Brian Richardson, R

Justice of the Peace Pct. 5: Fernando M. Villarreal, D

Constable Pct. 2: John W. Johnson, D

Constable Pct. 3: David A. Maler, R

Constable Pct. 4: Stan Hickey, R

Constable Pct. 5: Freddie Cantu, D

Nonpartisan city and school district races West ISD, Place 4

  • Jeni Janek
  • Holly Klaus Willis

West City Council

Vote for up to three candidates

  • Steve Vanek (I)
  • Joe Pustejovsky
  • Cheryl Marak (I)
  • Brian X. Muska (I)

City of Leroy

  • Proposition: Shall the corporate existence of the city of Leroy, Texas be abolished?

Axtell ISD

Vote for up to four candidates

  • Terry Rouse
  • Brian Hand (I)
  • Joey Reinke (I)
  • Darren Porter (I)
  • Scott Denton
  • J.R. Vicha

City of Bruceville-Eddy

Vote for up to three candidates, includes two spaces for write-ins on the ballot

  • Linda Owens
  • Halbert Wilcox (I)
  • Allen Trigg Sr. (I)
  • Write-in
  • Write-in

City of Hewitt

Vote for one candidate

  • A.C. “Tony” Martinez
  • Betty Orton
  • Lisa Hepple-Martinez
  • Erica Bruce
  • Paula R. Smith
  • Royal Bradley
  • Kathy Krakowian
  • Lloyd L. Coffman

City of Moody, Mayor

  • Tina Herod Eaton
  • Jesse D. Fugitt

City of Moody, city council

Vote for up to two candidates

  • Jared Alton
  • Richard Moore
  • Daniel Welch
  • Josh Richter

Oglesby ISD

Vote for up to four candidates

  • Emily Newman
  • Dan Markum
  • Anthony Ross (I)
  • Ronnie Warren
  • James Seymour
  • Dustin LeBlanc
  • Mike Walter (I)

City of Valley Mills

  • Proposition: For or against the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Valley Mills at the rate of 1.5 percent, which is an increase of .5 percent.

Tags

Recommended for you