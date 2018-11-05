U.S. Senator
- Ted Cruz, R (I)
- Beto O’Rourke, D
- Neal M. Dikeman, L
U.S. Representative, District 17
- Bill Flores, R (I)
- Rick Kennedy, D
- Peter Churchman, L
Governor
- Greg Abbott, R (I)
- Lupe Valdez, D
- Mark Jay Tippetts, L
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick, R (I)
- Mike Collier, D
- Kerry Douglas McKennon, L
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton, R (I)
- Justin Nelson, D
- Michael Ray Harris, L
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Glenn Hegar, R (I)
- Joi Chevalier, D
- Ben Sanders, L
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- George P. Bush, R (I)
- Miguel Suazo, D
- Matt Pina, L
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller, R (I)
- Kim Olson, D
- Richard Carpenter, L
Railroad Commissioner
- Christi Craddick, R (I)
- Roman McAllen, D
- Mike Wright, L
Texas House District 56
- Charles “Doc” Anderson, R (I)
- Katherine Turner-Pearson, D
Texas House District 12
- Kyle Kacal, R (I)
- Marianne Arnold, D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
- Jimmy Blacklock, R (I)
- Steven Kirkland, D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
- John Devine, R (I)
- R.K. Sandill, D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
- Jeff Brown, R (I)
- Kathy Cheng, D
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
- Sharon Keller, R (I)
- Maria T. (Terri) Jackson, D
- William Bryan Strange III, L
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7
- Barbara Parker Hervey, R (I)
- Ramona Franklin, D
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8
- Michelle Slaughter, R
- Mark Ash, L
McLennan County Judge
- Scott Felton, R (I)
- Rick Allen, D
McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R
- Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1
- Dianne Hensley, R (I)
- David Reichert, L
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 2
- W.H. “Pete” Peterson, R (I)
- Lauren Daugherty, L
Constable, Precinct 1
- Walt Strickland, R (I)
- Anwar Elboustani, L
Unopposed state and local races
Chief Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District: Tom Gray, R
District Judge, 54th Judicial District: Matt Johnson, R
District Judge, 170th Judicial District: Jim Meyer, R
District Judge, 414th Judicial District: Vicki L. Menard, R
Criminal District Attorney McLennan County: Barry Johnson, R
Judge, County Court-at-Law: Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam, R
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2: Brad Cates, R
District Clerk: Jon R. Gimble, R
County Clerk: Andy Harwell, R
County Treasurer: Bill Helton, R
County Commissioner Pct. 4: Ben Perry, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: James E. Lee, Jr., D
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: David W. Pareya, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4: Brian Richardson, R
Justice of the Peace Pct. 5: Fernando M. Villarreal, D
Constable Pct. 2: John W. Johnson, D
Constable Pct. 3: David A. Maler, R
Constable Pct. 4: Stan Hickey, R
Constable Pct. 5: Freddie Cantu, D
Nonpartisan city and school district races West ISD, Place 4
- Jeni Janek
- Holly Klaus Willis
West City Council
Vote for up to three candidates
- Steve Vanek (I)
- Joe Pustejovsky
- Cheryl Marak (I)
- Brian X. Muska (I)
City of Leroy
- Proposition: Shall the corporate existence of the city of Leroy, Texas be abolished?
Axtell ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
- Terry Rouse
- Brian Hand (I)
- Joey Reinke (I)
- Darren Porter (I)
- Scott Denton
- J.R. Vicha
City of Bruceville-Eddy
Vote for up to three candidates, includes two spaces for write-ins on the ballot
- Linda Owens
- Halbert Wilcox (I)
- Allen Trigg Sr. (I)
- Write-in
- Write-in
City of Hewitt
Vote for one candidate
- A.C. “Tony” Martinez
- Betty Orton
- Lisa Hepple-Martinez
- Erica Bruce
- Paula R. Smith
- Royal Bradley
- Kathy Krakowian
- Lloyd L. Coffman
City of Moody, Mayor
- Tina Herod Eaton
- Jesse D. Fugitt
City of Moody, city council
Vote for up to two candidates
- Jared Alton
- Richard Moore
- Daniel Welch
- Josh Richter
Oglesby ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
- Emily Newman
- Dan Markum
- Anthony Ross (I)
- Ronnie Warren
- James Seymour
- Dustin LeBlanc
- Mike Walter (I)
City of Valley Mills
- Proposition: For or against the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Valley Mills at the rate of 1.5 percent, which is an increase of .5 percent.