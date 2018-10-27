Early voting in McLennan County continued at a brisk pace over the weekend, with voters dodging thousands of runners and bicyclists from the Ironman 70.3 Waco competition on their way to the polls.
Early voting totals continued to compete with totals from the 2016 presidential election and have far exceeded those from the 2014 midterms.
It wasn’t easy, but LaShonda Gaines, 46, of Waco, made sure her 81-year-old aunt, Mary J. Carter, who had a cast on her broken leg and foot, and her 83-year-old mother, Mary Nola Gaines, 83, who is blind, got to vote on Saturday.
Gaines, who said she was unaware that poll workers could have assisted her aunt in voting from the curb, walked slowly beside her aunt, who hobbled with a cast on her right leg and foot to the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center at 1020 Elm St. while leaning on a walker.
She said nothing, not even a broken leg, was going to keep her aunt from voting.
After her aunt was safely back in the car, Gaines helped her sightless mother, who was in the back seat of the car with the family dog, walk to the polling location.
“We are a voting family,” LaShonda Gaines said. “We vote every time there is an election. I have voted since I was 18. My uncle, Melvin Carter Jr., was passionate about getting out the vote. He would put out signs in his yard that said, “Cast your ballot today.’ He got excited and was passionate about voting and he couldn’t understand why people didn’t vote.”
Across town, a steady stream of voters flowed into the First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Saturday.
A 50-year-old straight-ticket Republican voter who would identify herself only as Amy M., said she always votes but wanted specifically to cast her ballot in the U.S. Senate race pitting Sen. Ted Cruz against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
“I think that we are at a contentious place in our nation’s history,” she said. “I think our political climate is pulling people apart, not bringing them together. I personally like our Texas climate and don’t want to see some of the proposed changes that Beto is proposing. I would rather see a little more traditional Texas values, and I don’t think he represents that.”
Amy M. said that while she is a conservative voter, she would prefer to see our political leaders try to forge some middle-ground territory.
“Politicians are trying to pull us out to the sides,” she said. “The middle is what represents most people, and our politicians are trying to pull us out to one side or the other. It is troubling, but the more you pull one way, the more the other side has to pull back to feel they are being balanced. It is destructive, but I am not going to let my voice not be heard in that struggle.”
Loretha Cobb, 50, of Waco, also voted Saturday at the First Assembly of God Church with her twin sons, Jabrill Smith and Jaquill Smith, 22.
The twins said they were energized to vote by O’Rourke’s passion.
“I just really wanted to voice my vote,” said Jabrill Smith. “I have been following the campaign with Beto O’Rourke. He has been doing pretty good and I just wanted to vote for him.”
“He’s the voice of the people now,” said Jaquill Smith. “He is just trying to make things happen for us.”
Their mother also voted for O’Rourke, she said.
“I am here for the teachers and for the veterans,” she said. “I support them. My husband is a veteran. All elections are important to us, but this one seems a little more competitive than others through the years. That wouldn’t change my decision not to vote because we always vote. It’s your voice, your vote, and that is what I instill in my children.”
Ron Peters, 53, and his son, Trent Peters, 23, a recent Texas A&M University graduate, were adorned in Aggie shirts on their way to the polls Saturday. They were not worried about canceling each other’s votes. Both voted straight-ticket Republican ballots.
“Obviously, it is a very divided country right now and I want to make sure my vote has been counted,” Ron Peters said.
Trent Peters said he was most interested in voting in the U.S. Senate race.
“People’s voices need to be heard and I believe in Texas values, and I think that is where he is leading us,” he said, referring to Cruz. “Opinions are divided now and people are fired up now and want to be heard.”
Cherilyn Sanderson, 56, also voted a straight Republican ticket at the First Assembly of God Church.
“I am interested mostly in the Senate race,” she said. “I support probably everything that is unpopular. I want stronger border control. I don’t like everything that is happening in Washington. Laws don’t get passed, nothing seems to get done and I don’t like all the negative and the obstructionists.”
Sanderson said she thinks that President Donald Trump’s combative attitude could be a factor, but she thinks most of the nation’s negativity is caused by the media.
“I think the way they report on things angers people,” she said. “The press doesn’t have to play it up and inflame people. I think the good things don’t get reported and I find that irritating. I think we should try to lift each other up, inspire each other, be positive, and I don’t like it.”
Since early voting started Oct. 22, 32,166 ballots have been cast in McLennan County. That compares to 18,819 early votes cast during the 2014 midterm elections and 45,023 cast during early voting in the 2016 presidential election.
Early voting continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and ends Friday.
Where:
- McLennan County Elections Administration Office in the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., in Waco
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court