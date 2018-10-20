The more than 139,800 registered voters in McLennan County can begin voting Monday as five local vote centers open their for the November midterm general election.
McLennan County polling locations are not based on residency. Residents can pick which location is most convenient to them, regardless of where they live.
Remember to only take the popular Election Day selfie upon returning to a vehicle and not inside a vote center.
Texas law prohibits the use of wireless communication devices — cell phones, cameras, tablets, laptops and so forth — within 100 feet of a vote center. The rule doesn’t apply to election officials who are using the device to conduct official duties. Onsite voting clerks can ask voters to turn off the device or require that person to leave the location. Each site will have the distance marked to show the 100-foot barrier.
Residents can cast their ballot Monday through Nov. 2 from:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 26
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 through Nov. 2
Early voting locations include:
- McLennan County Elections Administration Office in the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., suite 300, in Waco
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., in Waco
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court
There will be 33 vote centers open to any voter in the county on Election Day.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 26. Applications for ballot by mail can be mailed to:
Kathy E. Van Wolfe McLennan County Elections Administrator P.O. Box 2450 Waco, Texas 76703-2450.
Residents are allowed to vote by mail if:
- The person will not be in the county during early voting or on Nov. 6
- The person is sick or disabled
- The person will be 65 or older by Nov. 6
- The person is in jail but otherwise eligible.
To vote, residents must have been registered 30 days before the election. Anyone unsure if they met the deadline can check if they are registered at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
For more information, contact the county election office at 214 N. Fourth St., suite 300, call 757-5043 or go to co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.
What's on the ballot
Early voting Monday and runs through Nov. 2 for the Nov. 6 midterms.
The McLennan County elections office has included sample ballots on the county website — co.mclennan.tx.us/992/November-6-2018-Joint-General-Election — allowing residents to see who is on their ballot before arriving at a vote center.
Here’s a look at the local races:
U.S. Representative, District 17
- Bill Flores, R (I)
- Rick Kennedy, D
- Peter Churchman, L
U.S. Senator
- Ted Cruz, R (I)
- Beto O’Rourke, D
- Neal M. Dikeman, L
County Judge
- Scott Felton, R (I)
- Rick Allen, D
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1
- Dianne Hensley, R (I)
- David Reichert, L
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 2
- W.H. “Pete” Peterson, R (I)
- Lauren Daugherty, L
Constable, Precinct 1
- Walt Strickland, R (I)
- Anwar Elboustani, L
- Kyle Kacal, R (I)
- Marianne Arnold, D
Nonpartisan city and school district races
WEST ISD, PLACE 4
- Jeni Janek
- Holly Klaus Willis
WEST CITY COUNCIL
Vote for up to three candidates
- Steve Vanek (I)
- Joe Pustejovsky
- Cheryl Marak (I)
- Brian X. Muska (I)
CITY OF LEROY
AXTELL ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
- Terry Rouse
- Brian Hand (I)
- Joey Reinke (I)
- Darren Porter (I)
- Scott Denton
- J.R. Vicha
CITY OF BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Vote for up to three candidates, includes two spaces for write-ins on the ballot.
- Linda Owens
- Halbert Wilcox (I)
- Allen Trigg Sr. (I)
- Write-in
- Write-in
Vote for one candidate
- A.C. “Tony” Martinez
- Betty Orton
- Lisa Hepple-Martinez
- Erica Bruce
- Paula R. Smith
- Royal Bradley
- Kathy Krakowian
- Lloyd L. Coffman
CITY OF MOODY MAYOR
- Tina Herod Eaton
- Jesse D. Fugitt
MOODY CITY COUNCIL
Vote for up to two candidates
- Jared Alton
- Richard Moore
- Daniel Welch
- Josh Richter
OGLESBY ISD
Vote for up to four candidates
- Emily Newman
- Dan Markum
- Anthony Ross (I)
- Ronnie Warren
- James Seymour
- Dustin LeBlanc
- Mike Walter (I)
CITY OF VALLEY MILLS
Proposition: For or against the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Valley Mills at the rate of 1.5 percent, which is an increase of .5 percent.