State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson won an eighth term in office Tuesday in his Texas House District 56 race against Democratic challenger Katherine Turner-Pearson.
Anderson won almost 66 percent of the vote, outdistancing Turner-Pearson 37,881 to 19,694.
"We are getting better than the 2010 numbers, and I am honored to be their conservative voice in Austin," Anderson said. "I very much appreciate the voters who turned out and voted for me and I am honored by their support."
Anderson, 73, congratulated Turner-Pearson on the race she ran.
"She really worked hard. I think this is a conservative district and it will continue to be a conservative district and I am honored to represent them," Anderson said.
Anderson said he will work in the next legislative session to help get school financing "where it should be."
Turner-Pearson, 60, owner of Central Texas Archaeological Resources, said she thought the race would have been closer, but said she is proud of the positive campaign she ran.
"It is hard to beat PAC money. When you are totally out-manned by PAC money and lobbyists and special interests, it is really hard for the common person to get in there on a grassroots level and beat that person," she said. "You just don't have as much money, and money does make a big difference."
District 56 covers most of North Waco, West Waco, Woodway, Hewitt, McGregor, Robinson, Crawford, Lorena and Moody.
Turner-Pearson said she entered the race because she "just got fed up" with the Legislature's inactivity while more important matters, including school finance, prison reform, property taxes and maternal mortality rates are not addressed properly.
Anderson, a retired veterinarian, served as chairman of the Texas Legislative Rural Caucus, vice chairman of the House Committee on Energy Resources and was a member of the House Committee on Agriculture and Livestock in the last session.
District 12
In the race for House District 12, Republican incumbent Kyle Kacal was easily won a fourth term, getting 67.6 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Marianne Arnold. Kacal received 32,999 votes to 15,824 for Arnold.
Kacal, 48, of College Station, who operates a large-scale cattle ranching and hunting business, was first elected in 2012 and represents Falls, Limestone and Robertson counties and the rural portions of Brazos and McLennan counties, including Bellmead, West, Gholson, Ross and Mart and parts of East and South Waco.
Arnold, 68, lives in Kurten, just east of Bryan. She worked more than 20 years as an accountant for nonprofit organizations and, after earning a doctorate in plant biology, worked 18 years at Texas A&M University as a lab researcher in plant tissue culture.
During the last legislative session, Kacal served on the Natural Resources, Environmental Regulation and Calendars committees and was vice chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Resolutions.