Maynard Anderson, 63, voting at South Waco Library: “I vote every time. I’m a veteran, too, and I got to stay with it.”
Aaron Anderson, 76, a lifelong Democrat, voted a straight ticket at Carver Park Baptist Church:”It doesn’t matter. They are all going to do what they want to once they get in there, anyway.”
Maria Berry, 46, who came to Carver Park Baptist Church to vote for Ted Cruz and Doc Anderson:”Other than being Republican, Cruz is genuinely concerned about the interests of all people.”
Ken Bell, 61, voted in Waco for Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke and Precinct 2 Commissioner candidate Pat Chisolm-Miller. He said he likes O’Rourke’s grassroots campaign.
Sena Torres, Waco: “It makes a difference. I’m for immigration rights. I know who I voted for is hopefully going to make a difference. It just means a lot.”
Kevin Wei, 19, went to South Waco Library to vote for the first time: “It’s more of a responsibility. Yes, we can do it and we should it.”
Marilyn Osorio, Waco: “Just trying to make a change. We definitely need to make a change. Something that hits close home to me is immigration, definitely. That definitely is my number one drive, why I came out.”
Taryn Koroschetz, Waco: “It’s an important election, and I wanted to put my vote in. I wanted to vote Republican Party to secure their position.”
John Smith, Waco: “I just always vote. The Senate race was probably the most important. I voted for Cruz. I just like the values he instills. I come from around this area, the country.”
Chrissy Brault, 32, Waco: “Because I want my vote to count and you never know when a race will be close.”
Alvin Kreder, Ross: “It’s my American duty.”
Travis Cherry, 39, voting in Robinson: “I think it’s important that we vote for the people that will put us on the right path as Americans.”
Christina Conde, 36, who voted for the first time in Bellmead, joined by her son Marcos, 9, and her mother Alicia Cavazos, 70: “Every vote matters.”
Latonia Curl and first-time voter Lakenbry McKinney said they voted for “change.”
Paula Martinez, 55, Waco: “I think we should protect our borders and not let just anyone in.”
Dannie Williams, 35, voting in Robinson “to try and make a difference.”
Gidget Clayton, voting in Waco: “I think it’s important that we vote for the people that will put us on the right path as Americans.”
Jeff Brown, 40, voting in Hewitt: “We can’t gripe if we don’t vote.”
John Winniford, 54, voting in Hewitt:”I’m just a firm believer in getting my opinion out.”
Cheyenne Niemeier, voting in Hewitt: “Isn’t it my civic duty? My boss let me leave to go vote. I’m just doing my part.
Sandra Showalter, 52, voting in Hewitt, “because I have a right, too. It’s a freedom.”
Travis Shelton, 18, voting in Waco, said this is his first opportunity to vote, and he wants his voice heard.
Phillip Le, Waco: “I think it’s really important for young adults to get more involved in the democratic process. Issues with immigration are very important. Also just our general foreign policy, dealing with North Korea and Saudi Arabia, human rights issues. I think that’s really important.”
Dwayce Miles, 40, Waco: “The biggest issue is education. I have a school-aged daughter, so just making sure they have the resources for the students and the teachers.”
Jennifer Gonzales-Granzin, Waco: It’s important to my husband and I that we encourage our son to be civically responsible, even at a young age. My husband has served in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan, and he currently serves in the Texas Army National Guard as an Officer Candidate. I want my son to always remember the sacrifices his dad and countless men and women have made on his behalf and that he has an obligation as an American to use his voice and exercise his vote.