Several groups around town will hold voter registration events Tuesday as part of a national movement leading up to the general election Nov. 6.
National Voter Registration Day aims to be a nonpartisan effort to register voters across the nation.
Several of the events are coordinated by Baylor University and Project V.I.E.R., or Voter Information Education and Registration, through the Waco NAACP. October 9 is the deadline to register to vote or to update a person’s voter registration in Texas.
For every person who registers to vote at the events there are usually five more who stop by with questions about the election process, including where to vote and what is needed to vote, said Ivy Hamerly, League of Women Voters Waco chapter president.
One of the most common questions is where to vote in McLennan County, Hamerly said. McLennan County uses vote centers, which allows residents to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations across the county regardless of their home address.
“It just sounds too good to be true,” she said.
Events Tuesday also aim to help students from becoming too busy and missing the ballot by mail deadline, said Rebecca Flavin, Baylor University senior lecturer of political science. The deadline to submit an application for a ballot by mail is Oct. 26 in Texas. Events on Tuesday will provide voting information for several states and counties for nonlocal students as a significant number of students choose to stay registered in their hometowns, she said.
Flavin said they hope to not only get students registered to vote but equip them with the information they need to feel empowered to vote.
Local voter registration events include:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Caritas of Waco, 300 South 15th St., in Waco.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McLennan Community College in the Learning Technology Center, the Michaelis Academic Center, and the Science Building, at 1400 College Drive, in Waco.
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Doris Miller Family YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave. in Waco.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Baylor University Bill Daniel Student Center, 1311 South 5th St. in Waco.
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Baylor University Penland Hall, 1100 South 5th St. in Waco.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3221 Franklin Ave. in Waco.
Voter registration forms also are available at the Elections Administration Office in the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Even those who are registered should always double-check their voter registration cards.
“Check and double-check and be ready to go for election day,” Flavin said.
Residents can confirm their voter registration status at the Vote Texas website, votetexas.gov/register-to-vote.
Project V.I.E.R. coalition members also will register voters at the League of Women Voters candidate forum and meet and greet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 South University Parks Drive in Waco.
Early voting runs Oct. 22 through Nov. 2.