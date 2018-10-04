Residents will have a chance Tuesday to meet local candidates running for office in the November election. In addition to a meet and greet, the event will feature a moderated forum with candidates for the Texas House District 56 and Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 seats.
The League of Women Voters of Waco will host the event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive in Waco.
“Hopefully we can all vote with more confidence in November having met all our local candidates,” said Ivy Hamerly, president of the League of Women Voters Waco chapter.
The league invited all area candidates for city-, county- and state-level races — including Hewitt City Council and county judge candidates — to participate in the meet and greet, Hamerly said. Guests will enter the Mayborn Museum and proceed upstairs, where candidates will be spaced out “sort of like a science fair, but with candidates,” to share information and answer questions, Hamerly said.
During that part of the event, residents also can fill out a card to submit a question to be asked during the forum for the Texas House District 56 and McLennan County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 candidates. Hamerly said league officials will review the questions to ensure they are appropriate before asking them during the forum.
Time to meet candidates
Incumbent Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Lorena, and Katherine Turner-Pearson, D-Waco, are vying for the Texas House District 56 seat. Political newcomers Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D-Waco, and Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R-Mart, are each running to represent Precinct 2.
“The main thing people should know, this is just a friendly time to get to know the candidates and find out what all those names on the ballot stand for,” Hamerly said.
The forum is set to start at 7 p.m. in the museum’s auditorium and is expected to last an hour, divided evenly between the two contests.
The format is not a debate, and candidates will not address each other. They will answer questions from the moderator, Hamerly said.
Voter registration deadline
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election, and volunteers will be on hand to take care of any last-minute registrations, Hamerly said.
Those interested in registering before the last day can pick up an application and submit it between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the McLennan County Elections Administration Office in the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., suite 300, in Waco.
Completed forms also can be printed and mailed to:
Kathy E. Van Wolfe
P.O. Box 2450
Waco, TX, 76703-2450
Residents can confirm their voter registration status at the Vote Texas website, votetexas.gov/register-to-vote.
Early will run Oct. 22 through Nov. 2.