McLennan County saw 4,882 people head to the polls on the first day of early voting Monday for the midterm elections, more than quadrupling the turnout on the first day of early voting in the last midterms.
It not only tops the first-day turnout of 1,150 voters in 2014 but also beats the first-day turnout for the 2016 presidential election, which was 4,376.
The figure for Monday doesn't include 4,663 mail-in ballots, which compares to 3,409 mail-in ballots by this point in the 2016 election season.
First Assembly of God Church in Waco attracted the most voters of the five locations Monday, with 1,690 people. The McLennan County Records Building in Waco had 1,279 voters, the Hewitt Public Safety Facility had 880 voters, the Robinson Community Center had 534 voters and the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Facility had 499 voters.
McLennan County residents may cast early ballots at any of those five locations, regardless of where in the county they live, until Nov. 2.
Jenna Foster, a Sam Houston State University student and Waco resident, drove two hours to vote at the Multipurpose Facility. It was her first time voting.
“We need change in the world, and I think it’s really important to go out and cast your voice,” Foster said. “There’s too many people complaining and not enough people going out to do something about it. … If I can drive two hours, people can take a minute out of their day.”
Cassandra Humphrey, of Waco, also voted Monday afternoon.
“Everybody’s vote counts,” she said. “I wanted my voice to be heard, so that was the way of doing it and expressing it.”
Paxton Dove was affected by a state law barring any kind of apparel with political endorsements, even if his T-shirt wasn’t exactly political.
He arrived to vote at the McLennan County Records Building wearing a T-shirt reading, “Vote Publican,” with an outline of an American flag within the shape of a bear. It is an advertisement for his business, The Dancing Bear Pub.
An elections official asked him to turn his shirt inside out, and he complied.
“If it’s about offending somebody, I don’t see how that could really be a possibility,” said Dove, the self-proclaimed “Publican” who voted mostly for Democrats.
McLennan County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Duty said she heard some reports of machine malfunctioning earlier in the day at the Multipurpose Facility, but a high turnout ruled the day. She also reminded disabled voters using a walker or a cane that they do not have to wait in lines to vote.
Weeks of block walking, sign placing and campaigning aren’t over yet for Duty until Election Day on Nov. 6.
“It ain’t over ‘til it’s over,” she said. “And we’re having fun.”