Three days into early voting, turnout in McLennan County is outpacing early voting in the 2016 presidential election and has already reached 42 percent of turnout for the entire 2014 midterm.
Another 4,057 people went to McLennan County ballot boxes or mailed in ballots Wednesday, bringing the total to 18,890 so far — 13.5 percent of the 139,837 registered, according to local elections officials.
Early voting for the Nov. 6 midterm will continue through Nov. 2.
After three days of early voting in the 2014 midterm, 7,066 people had submitted ballots, and total turnout for the election reached 44,982 voters — 35 percent of the 128,120 registered.
At this point in the 2016 presidential election, 18,001 people had submitted ballots, and total turnout reached 80,544 voters — 59 percent of the 136,333 registered.
The early polling place at First Assembly of God Church had its busiest day yet Wednesday with 1,877 voters. The McLennan County Records Building drew 769 voters, the Hewitt Public Safety Facility drew 710 voters, the Robinson Community Center drew 368 voters and the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Facility drew 333 voters.
After two days of early voting, 10.45 percent of McLennan County voters had submitted ballots, according to the state of Texas. That percentage topped the state's four most populated counties.
Early voting this year opened Monday with 4,882 people voting in McLennan County, four times as many as the first day in 2014.