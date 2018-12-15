With almost 66 percent of votes cast in Saturday's runoff, Erica Bruce was elected to an at-large seat on the Hewitt City Council.
Bruce received 482 votes, or 65.76 percent, while Betty Orton got 251 votes, or 34.24 percent.
Bruce, 43, and Orton, 81, were propelled to the runoff election after none of the original eight candidates were able to get a majority of the votes in a special election last month to fill a vacancy on the council.
Bruce learned of the results while hanging out with some supporters at the Mexicano Grille in Hewitt on Saturday evening. She said she wants to thank everyone who has supported her throughout the campaign.
"I appreciate their support and most of all appreciate their trust in me to try to move Hewitt in a positive direction," Bruce said. "I look forward to getting that started as soon as possible."
Hewitt saw a low turnout for the runoff election, drawing just 736 votes, or, 7.51 percent of the city's 9,798 registered voters. Three of the ballots cast were labeled "under votes," which indicates three people went to the polling place, received the one-race ballot and did not make a selection.
Bruce, a toxicologist and Baylor University medical researcher, will join the currently all-male city council, but not at the next regularly scheduled council meeting. Election results are not canvassed until three days after the election.
She is likely to miss a vote on hiring Hewitt’s next city manager, which could come during the council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda for Tuesday includes an opportunity for the city council to go behind closed doors in executive session to deliberate the appointment and duties of the city manager. The agenda also allows for the council to reconvene in open session and approve a contract agreement with Bo Thomas, who has worked as Bellmead’s city manager for the past six years.
The Hewitt City Council voted 5-1 on Dec. 4 to hire Thomas pending contract negotiations. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry cast the sole dissenting vote, asking for time to interview more candidates.
The city council typically meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.
Bruce will be the third person to hold the at-large seat in one term, which ends in May. Hewitt council members serve two-year terms.
The seat was vacated by Kurt Krakowian in July, five months after he was appointed to the office. Krakowian had been appointed by the council to replace Alex Snider, who resigned when he moved out of Hewitt for work. Because two individuals during one term resigned from the same seat, the city was required to hold a special election.
Bruce was also the front-runner in the eight-candidate November election, capturing 1,408 votes, or 32.71 percent, while Orton brought in 806 votes, or 18.73 percent.
The election was the first for the city in more than three years because previous candidates did not bring challengers. Besides Bruce, the other November candidates included Orton, Royal Bradley; Lloyd Coffman; Paula Smith; Kathy Krakowian, wife of Kurt Krakowian; Lisa Hepple-Martinez; and A.C. “Tony” Martinez, husband of Lisa Hepple-Martinez.