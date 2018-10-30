Republican candidates running to represent McLennan County in positions from U.S. House of Representatives seats to county justice of the peace offices are out-raising and out-spending their Democratic counterparts.
Early voting for the Nov. 6 election continues through Friday. Polls are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. By the time polls closed Tuesday, 38,881 people in McLennan County had cast a ballot.
Here is a look at campaign finance information for several highly-watched races in McLennan County:
U.S. House of Representatives, District 17
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, has raised more than $1.2 million since January 2017. A former oil and gas executive, Flores is seeking his fifth term representing Waco, College Station, a section east of Interstate 45 and a sliver of North Austin. He has spent $914,693.75 on his campaign.
Political action committees have largely funded Flores’ campaigns. PACs including Allergan, Inc., the Farm Credit Council, the American Hotel and Lodging Association and Prosperity Action, the committee formed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, have given thousands to Flores.
From more local donors, Flores has received $2,700 each from Baylor University regent emeritus Sue Holt Getterman, Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp and the late former Democratic state Sen. Murray Watson Jr., who died in July. Former Waco Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr. made a $500 donation.
Some of Flores’ top contributors this election cycle include:
- $25,000: Washington Suite Life
- $10,000: Allergan, Inc. PAC
- $10,000: The Internet and Television Association PAC
- $7,500: Raytheon Company PAC
- $6,273.97: OnMessage Inc.
Rick Kennedy, the Democratic candidate challenging Flores, has raised $113,448.09 since January 2017. Kennedy, 56, is a software engineer living in Austin. His campaign has been financed by more than $52,000 of his own money, and the campaign has spent $95,083.87.
His other contributions include $2,700 from John Gibbs, of Bryan, $500 from Bonnie Lesley, a public education advocate, of Waco, and $500 from Peter Ramos, of Marlin.
Kennedy’s top contributors this election cycle include:
- $52,609.73: Rick Kennedy
- $5,208.80: Rick Kennedy for Congress
- $2,700: John Gibbs
- $500: Peter Ramos
- $500: Bonnie Lesley.
Campaign finance information for Libertarian Peter Churchman, of Austin, is not available through the Federal Election Commission website.
McLennan County Commissioner, Pct. 2
Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D-Waco, and Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R-Mart, are each running in hopes of serving as the first new commissioner to represent Precinct 2 on the commissioners court in almost three decades. Commissioner Lester Gibson is retiring at the end of his term.
Wilson raised $37,560.48 and spent $29,028.00 between Feb. 25 and Monday.
Some of his top supporters include:
- $5,000: John Embry, of Waco
- $2,500: McLennan County Republican Women’s Club
- $2,000: Republican Party of Texas
- $1,000: Greg Jones, of Valley Mills
- $1,000: Frances Hendricks, of Mart
Chisolm-Miller raised $16,601 and spent $11,132.03 between Feb. 27 and Monday.
Some of her top supporters include:
- $2,000: John O’Neil, of Dallas
- $1,500: Nastaran Safdarian, of Dallas
- $1,500: Mr. and Mrs. Michael D. Wysocki, of Dallas
- $1,000: former U.S. Ambassador to Sweden Lyndon Olson Jr., of Waco
- $900: Patrick Farmer, of Waco.
McLennan County Judge
Republican incumbent County Judge Scott Felton, a retired banker, is running against Democrat Rick Allen, a former Waco city councilman and now a veterans caseworker.
Allen initially said he was not filing any campaign finance reports in hopes Felton would raise issue with his noncompliance and he could turn the issue around to draw attention to the PACs Felton has received money from.
“That’s kind of a ridiculous approach to him filing late, but I don’t check on those things,” Felton said Monday.
Allen said Tuesday that his plan had not panned out, and he filed his overdue reports Friday. He said he was unaware of the most recent Monday filing deadline and that he would file that report Wednesday.
Felton raised $31,825 and spent $15,188.45 between Jan. 16 and Saturday.
Some of Felton’s contributors include:
- $1,000: Jim Holmes, Waco City Council member and First National Bank Central Texas vice president, of Waco
- $1,000: Jeffrey Taylor, Dead River Materials co-owner, of Duluth, Georgia
- $1,000: Gordon Robinson, Robinson Properties owner, of McGregor
- $1,000: John Embry, Pioneer Steel and Pipe owner, of Waco
- $500: Centex AGC PAC.
Allen raised $5,260 and spent $3,462.70 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 6, according to the last report filed in McLennan County.
Some of Allen’s contributors include:
- $1,670: Nonprofit Democratic Party of McLennan County
- $500: Texas Democratic Women
- $300: Kimberly Hewett, nurseryman, of Hamilton
- $250: May Garner, Baylor University Child Development Center assistant teacher, of Waco
- $100: Bob Harbuck, farmer and preacher, of Lufkin.
McLennan County Justice of the Peace, Pct 1, Pl. 2
Republican incumbent W.H. “Pete” Peterson, 66, faces Libertarian challenger Lauren Daugherty, 35, in the race for McLennan County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2. Daugherty is the director of the Libertarian Party of Texas and development director for the National Libertarian Party. Peterson is seeking his second four-year term.
Peterson raised $1,500 and spent $1,023 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 9.
His one $1,500 contribution during that time included came from the Waco Police Association Political Action Committee.
Daugherty raised $40,159 and spent $39,755 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 27.
Some of her contributors include:
- $5,000: Michael Chastain, retired, of Austin
- $1,000: Gil Robinson, retired, of San Antonio
- $500: Elizabeth Leblanc, senior data transfer analyst, of Keller
- $500: Bill Weld, lawyer, of Massachusetts.
Texas House District 12
Republican incumbent Kyle Kacal is squaring off with Democratic challenger Marianne Arnold for the Texas House District 12 seat. Kacal, 48, of College Station, who operates a large-scale cattle ranching and hunting business, is seeking his fourth term as House District 12 representative. Arnold, 68, of Kurten, is retired.
The district is comprised of Falls, Limestone and Robertson counties and mainly rural portions of Brazos and McLennan counties, including Bellmead, West, Gholson, Ross and Mart and parts of East and South Waco.
From January 2017 through Saturday, Kacal raised $375,269.76. He spent $268,566.05 between Sep. 28 and Saturday. His cash on hand is $208,423.27.
Some of his top contributors include:
- $7,500 Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC, of Austin
- $4,500: Allen Boone Humphries Robinson LLP of Houston
- $4,100: RABA-Kistner PAC, Inc., of San Antonio
- $4,000: Tracy Schieffer, of Kurten, vice president of A.L. Helmcamp Inc.
Arnold raised $41,547.22 and spent $46,686.09 between Jan. 1, 2017 and Monday. Her cash on on hand is $3,043.06.
Some of her supporters include:
- $5,000: Ron Fash, of Anderson
- $3,600: Jerome Arnold, of Cannon Beach, Oregon
- $1,500: Helen Bryan, of Austin
- $1,300: Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley
- $1,000: Israel Galvan, of League City
- $250: Luci Baines Johnson, of Austin.
Texas House District 56
Republican incumbent Charles “Doc” Anderson is vying for the Texas House District 56 seat against Democrat Katherine Turner-Pearson, a community activist and archaeologist.
Anderson, 73, raised $129,467.99 and spent $124,522.37 between Jan. 1, 2017 and Saturday.
Some of Anderson’s contributors include:
- $5,000: Texas Association of Realtors PAC, of Austin
- $5,000: Texas Veterinary Medical Association — Veterinarian PAC, of Austin
- $2,500: Texas for Lawsuit Reform PAC, of Austin
- $2,000: Koch Industries, Inc. PAC, of Washington, D.C.
- $1,000: Independent Bankers Association of Texas PAC, of Austin.
Turner-Pearson, 60, raised $28,409 and spent $18,715 between August 2017 and Saturday.
Some of her contributors include:
- $1,200: Kirby Culp, retired, of Waco
- $500: Carol S. Miller, artist, of Waco
- $500: Bonnie Lesley, retired educator, of Waco.