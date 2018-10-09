The two candidates vying for the Precinct 2 seat on the McLennan County Commissioners Court argued during a forum Tuesday night about the quality of precinct 2 roads, the amount of division in the precinct and the value of years of experience in the precinct office.
About 100 people headed to the Mayborn Museum in Waco after a long day of heavy rains to hear from candidates running for the commissioner position and to represent Texas House District 56.
Political newcomers Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, D-Waco, and Donis “D.L.” Wilson, R-Mart, are vying to be the first new person to represent Precinct 2 in 28 years as Democrat Lester Gibson retires at the end of his term. The precinct covers portions of downtown and East Waco, Bellmead and the eastern parts of the county encompassing Riesel, Mart, Hallsburg and Axtell.
During the forum, Chisolm-Miller said her more than 22 years serving as Gibson’s administrative assistant make her the most qualified candidate. She said during her time in the office, she has administered the county budget, monitored road and bridge projects and has gained experience with county policies, with legislation affecting the county and with its programs.
Wilson, a former Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant, Texas Department of Transportation worker and private surveyor, said Chisolm-Miller's years of experience are nothing to brag about when Precinct 2 has the worst roads in the county. He said he has traveled every road in the county and, after uniting a divided precinct, roads would be his main priority for Precinct 2. Wilson said Precinct 2 has lacked unity and proper representation for more than three decades. He said rural municipalities in the precinct are unable to get agreements with the current administration and he aims to fix that.
Chisolm-Miller said precinct officials have approved countless agreements with municipalities and that she is is unaware of the division. Any city that has approached the Precinct 2 office has gotten the assistance it needed with the county, she said.
Chisolm-Miller said she considers the biggest issue for the precinct to be economic development and ensuring jobs that pay well. She said she will push for initiatives supporting small businesses and minority-owned businesses.
During closing remarks, Wilson said the Texas Rangers were investigating the Precinct 2 road and bridge department and that Precinct 2 employees had told him of “horrors” happening in the department.
After the forum, Chisolm-Miller said Wilson was referring to an old investigation into fuel theft launched by Precinct 2. She said the Texas Rangers investigation is long over and that District Attorney Abel Reyna told her there were no findings and closed the case.
District 56
Also at the event, attendees heard from Texas House District 56 incumbent Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Lorena, and challenger Katherine Turner-Pearson, D-Waco.
Anderson, a retired Waco veterinarian, said voters in November will be choosing between socialism and conservatism. Anderson said Turner-Pearson supports Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and that O’Rourke is anti-gun, and supports abortion. Anderson said the relationships he has developed during seven terms in Austin ensure the needs of District 56 are addressed.
Turner-Pearson, owner of Central Texas Archaeological Resources, said she is running because she does not believe the district is getting the representation it deserves. She promised to hold town hall meetings at least twice a year to hear what is on constituents minds.
Both candidates agreed the state's convoluted funding formula for public education needs improvement.
Anderson said the state funds about 37 percent of public education and he would like to see that share closer to the mid-40s. He said the state education commissioner is reviewing options for reform that he is optimistic will succeed.
Turner-Pearson, who sits on the Waco-based Community Race Relations Coalition Board, said the state should fund up to 50 percent of public education costs. The state helping more with public education costs will provide relief on property taxes, she said.
District 56 covers roughly the southwest half of McLennan County, including much of Waco and Riesel, Hewitt, Woodway, Lorena, Moody and Crawford.
The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Waco.
The forum, organized by the League of Women Voters of Waco, will be rebroadcast at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18 on KWBU-FM, 103.3.
Early voting for the Nov. 6 election will run Oct. 22 through Nov. 2.