Find your voting center for the Nov. 6, 2018 elections.
> LIST: All Election Day polling places for the Nov. 6, 2018 election
The 33 vote centers in McLennan County include:
Axtell School athletic meeting room, 312 W. Seley
Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road, Waco
China Spring ISD administration building, 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco
Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court
H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.
Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road, Waco
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco
Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.
West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive.