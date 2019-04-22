More than 350 people voted Monday on the first day of early voting for the May 4 elections involving local school and municipal elections.
At five early voting locations, 325 people cast their ballots in person, while 28 people returned their ballots by mail, according to McLennan County early voting numbers.
The leading location was Robinson Community Center, with 201 votes, followed by Waco First Assembly of God Church in Waco, with 62 votes. Other early vote centers were Bellmead City Hall, Crawford High School and the McLennan County Elections Office Records Building.
Those early voting centers are only for entities partnering with the McLennan County Elections Office. Separate sites have been established for the city of McGregor, McGregor ISD and Connally ISD.
The city of Hewitt leads the way this year with the most candidates running for office. Nine candidates are running for three seats after a tumultuous year in Hewitt city government.
In Ward 1, Charles D. “Charlie” Turner is challenging incumbent Travis Bailey, while A.C. “Tony” Martinez is challenging Erica Bruce in Ward 3.
For the at-large seat, candidates include former City Manager Adam Miles, Betty Orton, Michael S. Bancale, Mike Field and Kurt Krakowian.
Other local races include the following:
Bellmead
Place 2: Travis Gibson and Ioan Faur
Crawford
Mayor: Franklin Abel and Marilyn Judy
Gholson
Three at-large seats: Bob Meneely, George Kilgo, Russell Stanley Smith and Billy Sparks
Lacy Lakeview
Three at-large seats: Bruce Bundant, Robert Plsek, Barbara Seitz and Charles Wilson
Mart
Two at-large seats: Kollin Behrghundi, Tommy Roberson, Odell Nevills and John Garrett
Two unexpired terms: Trevor Baize, Haley Pankonien and Rhonda Honeycutt
McGregor
At-large: Tony Ocampo and Alfredo M. Macedo
Local option election to legalize the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.
McGregor is holding its election independently, not hiring the county to conduct it, so its polling locations are different than the other local entities’. McGregor early voting will be held in the McGregor City Hall Council Chambers, 302 S. Madison St. McGregor’s early-voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through April 28 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 and April 30.
Connally ISD
Place 2: Dan Hancock and Danny Raines
Connally ISD also is holding an independent election, and its early voting location is in the district administration building at 200 Cadet Way.
Crawford ISD
Three at-large seats: Darren Hayes, Casey Abel, Amy Maddox, Michael Wiethorn, Chad Lewis and Ricky Steinkamp
Bond election for $1.9 million for construction, improvement, renovation and equipment for school buildings
Lorena ISD
Two at-large seats: Bruce Cresson, Denny Kramer and Russ Johnson
McGregor ISD
Four at-large seats: Robbie Jo Allison, Joe Franks, Chad Kasting, Chris Knox, David Lillard, Shane Lorenz, Andrea Martin-McDaniel, Chad Miller, Kyle R. Paschall, Gary Zacharias, Missy Zacharias and Troy Zacharias
McGregor ISD is holding its own election, and early voting is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the district administration building, 525 Bluebonnet Parkway, through April 30.
Midway ISD
Place 6: Andrew B. Popejoy and Ivan A. Green
Robinson ISD
Bond election for $31.5 million for school facilities