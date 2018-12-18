A civil rights activist, Vietnam War veteran, Baylor University graduate and longtime elected public servant, McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson attended his last county meeting Tuesday.
Gibson’s last commissioners court meeting was met with a county proclamation and a line of employees and county officials waiting to shake his hand.
"I'm excited about it. We're free," his wife, Coque Johnson-Gibson said. "I am so excited that we can finally be free."
Lester Gibson, 69, said it was an honor to serve.
For the past 28 years, Gibson has represented East Waco and portions of North and South Waco, Bellmead, Lacy-Lakeview, Axtell, Riesel, Hallsburg and Mart. Before that, he served on the Waco City Council from 1988 to 1990.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton's reading of the proclamation in Gibson’s honor received a standing ovation.
“A dynamic and awe-inspiring personality, he is the third African-American in the history of McLennan County to serve on the McLennan County Commissioners Court,” Felton read. “Serving the constituents of Precinct 2, he is the first African-American to be elected to the position. Commissioner Gibson, the recipient of many awards, currently serves on many boards and committees. During his tenure, and due to his advocacy, minority employment has grown from 7.5 percent to 15 percent for African-Americans and from 4.5 percent to 14 percent for Hispanics.”
A 1967 graduate of A.J. Moore High School, and 1974 graduate of Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology, he went on to served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Over the years, he has been part of many organizations, including past president of the Texas Organization of Black County Commissioners, past president of Eastern Little League, and executive board member of the McLennan County branch of the NAACP.
Gibson and his wife co-hosted a popular radio talk show on 94.7 The Beat for several years, welcoming guests and discussing community issues. He also ran a grass-roots newspaper in the mid- '70s and wrote about issues crucial to minority communities.
In 2016, Gibson's family and friends held a banquet in his honor celebrating his dedication to the community.
Gibson worked for nine years to get a resolution condemning past lynchings in McLennan County on display in the courthouse rotunda, which he achieved in 2011.
Gibson and his wife will celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary on Christmas Eve, but the couple has been together for 54 years, Johnson-Gibson said.
She is planning a family vacation to Nigeria to visit family.
"But I'm going to make sure I have a round-trip ticket," she said. "I want to make sure I come back to McLennan County."
Gibson is the father of four children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
On Jan. 1, Pat Chisolm-Miller, who served as Gibson's administrative assistant 23 of his 28 years as commissioner, will step into her boss’ seat after winning the November election with 6,452 votes, or 58.3 percent, against Republican D.L. Wilson.
A fellow Democrat, she will take her seat as the first woman elected to the McLennan County Commissioners Court.
Johnson-Gibson said she compares her husband and Chisolm-Miller's story with that of Joshua and Moses in the Bible. She said Gibson created the administrative assistant position five years after taking the office.
"I guess God just spoke to him and said, 'You need help.' So he created that position, administrative assistant. That was just God getting ready like he did Joshua and Moses. He was in there five years and then she came on," she said.
Johnson-Gibson said she is excited Gibson's legacy will be carried on through Chisolm-Miller.
Gibson came under some scrutiny his last two years in office as he went months without attending commissioners court meetings. He at one point related his absences to his health, but denied missing as many as had been recorded.
There is no attendance requirement for county commissioners.